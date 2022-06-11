Rel-axe and throw: The Hub brings axe throwing to Council Bluffs

The need for family-friendly fun in Council Bluffs is huge, said Brooke Hubbard.

It’s the reason she and husband, Jeff, originally opened The Hub — a family entertainment center and trampoline park — four years ago. The mother of four was looking for a way to spend weekend afternoons with her own children without traveling into Omaha.

Now, The Hub is celebrating its expansion into other activities — axe throwing, in particular.

“Axe throwing entices a bit of an older crowd,” Hubbard said.

A grand opening of axe throwing at The Hub was held June 3, in conjunction with a ribbon cutting in partnership with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are super excited to bring something like this to Council Bluffs,” Hubbard said. “I personally would like to see more activities for families in our area. I really try to support local business and I’m excited that so many people have been so positive and receptive to this idea.

“Having our local town come and support us vs. going to Omaha is huge. It lets us know that you’re excited for us to be here and you want us to be successful.”

Axe throwing at The Hub is open to anyone ages 12 and older, though children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

“It’s great for teens or date nights, we’re thinking of that older teenage crowd, an activity that they can come in and enjoy,” she said.

The new axe throwing area features five throwing lanes. Each lane can accommodate up to six people.

“When we were building it, people were talking about how excited they were,” Hubbard said. “We’ve had several larger groups of 10 to 15 people book it. The need is there. Overall, people are just excited to have another option for date night, and just something to do in general with their family.”

Currently, axe throwing is only available on weekends. An “axe master” staffs the throwing area at all times when it is in use, providing safety information, rules and regulations, and throwing tips to participants. The environment is very controlled, with safety being a top priority.

The Hubbards first tried axe throwing over a year ago, on a night out with friends in Omaha. Now, the family enjoys the activity together often on vacations.

“We thought, ‘This is a great concept,’” she said. “It was fun and I knew it was something that older kids and adults would enjoy.”

Hubbard said what helps set The Hub’s apart from the traditional axe throwing businesses in the area is an investment in a bounceless target system.

“If it doesn’t stick, it just deadens and falls to the ground,” she said.

Each lane features a monitor that can project six different games for throwers: Standard Target, Zombie Hunter, Duck Hunter, Tic Tac Toe or Lineup 4.

It’s a way to bring people together, Hubbard said, as well as bring out a bit of competition.

The Hub also has a liquor license for bottled beverages — a facility maximum of three is enforced — and a full kitchen to round out the experience.

“We try to make it a place to hang out,” Hubbard said. “If parents want to bring kids to jump, they can come over here to throw axes and hang out as well, or they can bring the older kids.”

Cost for throwing is $17 per person for one hour, or $30 per person for two hours. Advance booking online is strongly encouraged and there is a waiver that must be completed prior to play.

“It’s more affordable than some of the Omaha options,” she said. “We’re trying to keep it affordable for our community.”

Axe throwing hours are Fridays from 4 to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Private events can be booked during the week.

The goal is to get a feel for busy times and eventually open up more hours throughout the week.

As scheduling gets ironed out, The Hub will explore adding an axe throwing league. But first and foremost, they want to make sure the activity is available for families.

“The Hub is a family entertainment center and every time we add an attraction that is the goal, to grow what people can do inside our building,” Hubbard said.

“We wanted to stay with the family vibe and this is something families can do, but it doesn’t have to be families. Really, this is something so new that people are finally not as intimidated to try it.”

For more information, visit thehubcb.com/axe-throwing.

