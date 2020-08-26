Savannah Filmore gift shop closing; owner turning focus to advocating for 95-year-old mother in nursing home

Hathaway and other proponents of nursing home surveillance say that it’s one of their responsibilities to monitor their loved ones as closely as possible to ensure their needs are being met. Currently, Hathaway said there are at least 13 states that have enacted legislation providing families with the power to install surveillance equipment.

“I don’t care if a place even has a reputation for being stellar and impeccable — a perfect nursing home, I still have the right to a camera,” she said. “That (any patient) is a vulnerable individual, and my mother wants a camera, my 95-year-old mother wants a camera.”

After running into road blocks, Hathaway said she phoned Iowa’s Department of Inspection and Appeals. A representative reportedly contacted her mother’s care facility and unsuccessfully attempted to persuade it to allow camera installation.

Since, Hathaway said she’s contacted an attorney who has expressed interest in her case and has also started writing representatives of the Iowa Legislature and AARP.

“My mother is 95 years old, and the legislative process is going to take way too long,” Hathaway said. “But we have to get there, we need to start shaking the trees here.”