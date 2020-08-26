Savannah Filmore gift shop closing; owner turning focus to advocating for 95-year-old mother in nursing home

The proprietor of a popular Council Bluffs gift store is closing shop to focus her attention on caring for her elderly mother and advocating for families to have more rights to monitor their loved ones living in long-term care facilities.
For nearly 16 years, Savannah Filmore gift boutique, 19257 Conifer Lane, has provided area shoppers with a wide variety of artwork, jewelry, home decor and holiday selections. Store owner Diane Hathaway said store liquidation will continue through the rest of the year.
“COVID-19 is certainly a business concern, but a greater concern is the welfare of my 95-year-old mother residing in a nursing home in southern Iowa,” Hathaway said. “I need flexibility to be able to be available to her and pursue my new passion — securing a family’s right to install a camera in their loved one’s nursing home room.”
Hathaway recently broke the news to about 1,000 customers through mailed postcards highlighting the rationale behind her decision. While those receiving news of the closure were sad, Hathaway said most were far more interested in discussing how they could help regarding the senior citizen issue.
It’s an issue, Hathaway said, that came to light when she attempted to install camera equipment in her mother’s room in March. Her mother, whom Hathaway said is dealing with a serious health condition, wants the surveillance equipment installed.
But Hathaway said her request was shot down by nursing home officials, who reportedly said the installation could potentially violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), which was created and designed to protect sensitive patient information from being disclosed without a patient’s explicit consent or knowledge.
One of the prime issues surrounding Iowa’s stance on families installing surveillance equipment is the overall ambiguity. According to information provided by the Iowa Health Care Association, no federal or state law specifically prohibits or authorizes the use of surveillance cameras in residents’ rooms.
Based on information cited in the association’s “Guidance regarding prohibiting use of surveillance cameras in resident rooms in Iowa nursing facilities” published in June 2019, current state law allows facilities to implement policies that prohibit the installment of this type of equipment.
Even if a patient — as in Hathaway’s mother’s case — initially consents to the installation, the association said there still may be a violation of residents’ right to privacy.
“The issue of capacity to consent to the use of surveillance cameras is a serious issue,” the report states. “With a significant number of nursing facility residents suffering from dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease as well as other cognitive limitations, there is a serious concern as to whether a nursing facility resident can provide legally binding consent to use of a surveillance camera being placed in his or her room.”
Hathaway and other proponents of nursing home surveillance say that it’s one of their responsibilities to monitor their loved ones as closely as possible to ensure their needs are being met. Currently, Hathaway said there are at least 13 states that have enacted legislation providing families with the power to install surveillance equipment.
“I don’t care if a place even has a reputation for being stellar and impeccable — a perfect nursing home, I still have the right to a camera,” she said. “That (any patient) is a vulnerable individual, and my mother wants a camera, my 95-year-old mother wants a camera.”
After running into road blocks, Hathaway said she phoned Iowa’s Department of Inspection and Appeals. A representative reportedly contacted her mother’s care facility and unsuccessfully attempted to persuade it to allow camera installation.
Since, Hathaway said she’s contacted an attorney who has expressed interest in her case and has also started writing representatives of the Iowa Legislature and AARP.
“My mother is 95 years old, and the legislative process is going to take way too long,” Hathaway said. “But we have to get there, we need to start shaking the trees here.”
Since mailing postcards to her clients, Hathaway said she’s heard a lot of chatter from others who’ve experienced similar roadblocks and are concerned about the well-being of their loved ones.
And she made it clear that the purpose of camera installation isn’t to micromanage care facility staff or produce negative “gotcha” moments.
“I’m not trying to capture unprofessional behavior — that’s not my focus,” Hathaway said. “But, I want to deter and prevent problems and provide peace of mind to these residents and their families. I know there are many caring and kind and hardworking professionals in long-term care facilities — I know many of them.”
To tackle the issue with the needed fervor, Hathaway was forced to make a decision regarding Savannah Filmore. After more than a decade of being in business, coming to terms with her decision wasn’t as difficult as one might think.
The closure may not feel ideal, but she said she has no doubt she’s making the right choice.
“My mom has been there for me every day of my life,” she said. “Now, I have to be there for her, whatever it takes. And if that means closing a business?
“Hell yes, in a heartbeat, done.”
