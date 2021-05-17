Shortage of chicken wings among pandemic-induced headaches for local bar, restaurant owners

As shuttered restaurants get back to business in the ongoing COVID-19 economy, some Council Bluffs restaurants are dealing with an unexpected pandemic-related shortage of a popular menu item: chicken wings.
Matt Johnson, the owner of Barley’s Bar and Grill at 114 W. Broadway, said his business has experienced issues with its food supply chain since March 2020, when the pandemic closed restaurants and businesses across the country. Beer growlers, ketchup packets styrofoam, and flavor offerings have been in short supply the last year. Chicken wings are simply Johnson’s latest headache.
“It seems like this is another hit,” he said. “Mentally, I feel like it’s just one thing after another.”
Despite a rise in COVID vaccinations and loosened safety protocols — such as allowing people to go back to dining inside their favorite spots — the restaurant industry continues to experience fallout as a result of the pandemic. When government-issued stay-at-home orders were enacted last year, food suppliers around the U.S. turned their focus to providing grocery stores with items consumers would likely use to prepare meals themselves — produce that was packaged as a convenience item, for example. Now, as the world slowly returns to normal, food suppliers are struggling to catch up to renewed demand.
At the same time, restaurants needed packaging for take-out and delivery orders, just when nursing homes, schools and other organizations moved away from dishware to disposables. Restaurants were at the end of the receiving line as suppliers prioritized their efforts, said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.
“As a result, we find ourselves having difficulty getting the foods we’ve always had on menus — including chicken and pork,” she said. “Restaurateurs now receive deliveries and their first question is, ‘What did you short me?’ This is not because they think the distributor has made a mistake; they just know that something won’t be there. There’s really no predicting what will be missing.
Added Dunker: “It varies from week to week.”
Craig Steppuhn, who owns Bertha’s, 1322 16th St., said his food supply costs are up, including the price of chicken wings. Since the pandemic began, wings went from $90 a case to $170 a case.
“I’m being told the forecast on wings is not likely to change through this summer. Today, we cannot even get the wing that we sell at Bertha’s,” he said. “At this time, we have decided not to sell wings that are not up to our standards. This last week, we ran out of our product and were unable to locate any more. As of now, we are temporarily not able to provide wings to our customers.”
Dunker said the best thing is for restaurants and customers to be patient.
“From the farm to the processor to the packager to the truck to the restaurant … There is a shortage of people to grow, process, package, deliver, cook, and serve,” she said.
Johnson said he hasn’t ran out of wings — yet. But with limited quantities left in the freezer, it is likely to happen at any time. Chicken wings are one of the restaurant’s top appetizers, especially in party platters for graduation parties and other events. Johnson said his staff is offering substitutions instead.
Johnson is hoping for the best but anticipating a long road ahead. He’s like to hire more people, but is having trouble getting applicants in the door. He is hoping for the best, but preparing for more COVID-related issues.
“I feel like there’s going to be a massive run on beef and want to make sure we have the space to freeze if we need to. We’ve already seen prices escalate, that might mean beef is next,” he said. “That would be really rough on Barley’s.”