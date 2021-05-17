Shortage of chicken wings among pandemic-induced headaches for local bar, restaurant owners

“As a result, we find ourselves having difficulty getting the foods we’ve always had on menus — including chicken and pork,” she said. “Restaurateurs now receive deliveries and their first question is, ‘What did you short me?’ This is not because they think the distributor has made a mistake; they just know that something won’t be there. There’s really no predicting what will be missing.

Added Dunker: “It varies from week to week.”

Craig Steppuhn, who owns Bertha’s, 1322 16th St., said his food supply costs are up, including the price of chicken wings. Since the pandemic began, wings went from $90 a case to $170 a case.

“I’m being told the forecast on wings is not likely to change through this summer. Today, we cannot even get the wing that we sell at Bertha’s,” he said. “At this time, we have decided not to sell wings that are not up to our standards. This last week, we ran out of our product and were unable to locate any more. As of now, we are temporarily not able to provide wings to our customers.”

Dunker said the best thing is for restaurants and customers to be patient.