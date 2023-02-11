The giant Menards store under construction on the former site of the Mall of the Bluffs may open as soon as this fall, a company spokesperson said Thursday.

A specific timeline has not been finalized, Jeff Abbott said in an email message.

“Typically, these stores like to open up in time for the holiday season,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “Fall would be right in line with that.”

Work on the store is going fast, he added.

Abbott did not provide the exact square footage of the megastore but said “this will be a huge store that is comparable to other Menards stores in the market.”

Said Walsh, “We’re excited about it.”

Its existing store has done well, Walsh said.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s one of their most successful stores,” he said.

The store will face Interstate 80 for maximum visibility and will take advantage of its proximity to the interstate to ship merchandise and materials efficiently. The project will include installing a new street on the east side of the property near Interstate 80, Walsh said.

“That will be completed to city standards and deeded to the city when it’s complete,” he said.

Abbott said Menards has four outlots for sale and 33,600 square feet of “strip center space that can be divided to meet a variety of commercial and office needs.”

Menards announced plans in late 2019 to tear down the mall and build a “bigger, better” store on the 48-acre site that would better serve its customers in Council Bluffs and the surrounding area.

Demolition of the mall began in late 2020, but work on the new structure didn’t start until last summer. Initially, the focus was on grading and installation of new pavement and sanitary and storm sewers.

Walsh said previously he thinks the pandemic and supply-chain issues delayed the project.

Menards, based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is the nation’s No. 3 home improvement chain, according to Forbes, and has more than 300 stores across 15 states from Wyoming to West Virginia, with most clustered in the Midwest.

Unlike most other home improvement chains, Menards manufactures some of its own products. In 2007, it opened an 870,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center along Interstate 80 near Shelby. The facility serves more than 50 of Menards’ retail stores in the Midwest.