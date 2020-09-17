Sports dollars: Bluffs CVB receives grant to propel local athletics

Grants like these not only offset some budgetary constraints, Eckman said, they also help funnel cash into the greater Bluffs community. In fact, travelers spent more than $350 million in Pottawattamie County in 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

Eckman said that moving into Fiscal Year 2021 — FY 2020 ended June 30 — he and others are hoping for the going to be a bit smoother sailing and more financially advantageous. During FY 2020, Eckman said 13 Bluffs sporting events were cancelled, resulting in an estimated community impact of $20,968,937.

“If this would have been a normal year, we would have been able to assist 24 events that had an economic impact of more than $30 million, for the number of attendees and the number of events.”

The hope is to right the ship this year, and the state-funded grant should play a part. It’s something Eckman said he’s grateful to receive again.

“Not every community is that fortunate,” he said, referencing Council Bluffs. “There have been years Dubuque and Des Moines and the Quad cities have not received the grant, and they are generally annual applicants.

“So we don’t take this for granted. No pun intended.”

