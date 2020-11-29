State enforcement of COVID policies in bars, restaurants heats up

Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, which represents and advocates for restaurants and bars across the state, said most venues are doing the right things to comply with COVID-19 public health policies. She said the industry welcomed the increased enforcement because venues found targeted enforcement of bad actors preferable to widespread shutdowns early in the pandemic.

“It’s just a reminder to people we called for that authority to be given to (state regulators), because we were incredibly frustrated as an industry by blanket closures that impacted people who were doing everything right,” Dunker said. “We’re certainly worried for operators that this happens to, but we believe that they will pay the fine or do whatever they are asked to do, and that moving forward they will fall in line with the restrictions that they’re being asked to do.

“You’re not finding many complaints from the industry about that. The greater frustration has always been competing with people who aren’t playing by the same sorts of rules you are. The vast majority of people have played by the rules that have been given to us.”