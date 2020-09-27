State's best burger: Twisted Tail in Beebeetown recognized by Iowa Cattlemen

Though arguably better known for its award-winning ribs, it turns out the Twisted Tail Steakhouse & Saloon in Beebeetown makes a pretty mean burger, too.
Recently the eatery, positioned about 20 miles north of Council Bluffs, was named Iowa’s Best Burger by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The contest, sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa State Beef Checkoff program, is in its 11th year.
The first phase of the competition was entirely based on votes from the public, according to information provided by the Iowa Beef Industry Council. For a month starting in February, burger connoisseurs went online and voted for their favorite Iowa burger, submitting nearly 7,000 votes representing around 630 restaurants.
At the end of March, the 10 restaurants with the most votes were declared the “Top 10.”
From there, three anonymous judges visited each of the restaurants, focusing on the burger patties and scoring them based on taste, doneness and presentation, information from the council says.
The final judging occurred in August and September and the winner was revealed on Sept. 21.
The restaurant, owned by Ed and Ruth Spencer and operated by two of their three children, Hannah Johnson and Luke Spencer, previously made it into the Top 10 portion of the competition two times.
This year, though, the Twisted Tail made it over the hump and secured the coveted first spot.
“It was really exciting,” Johnson said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “To be quite honest, with COVID and everything — and we were closed to do takeouts for six weeks after the governor shut down in-person dining, with that came a lot of changes with help.
“So we went through some major changes with cooks and stuff like that trying to hold everything together. So, we were kind of surprised just because we were more concerned about just keeping our help, and stuff like that.”
Previous winners of the Iowa Cattlemen Competition are: Coon Bowl III, Coon Rapids (2012); Chop House Grille, Mediapolis (2013); Brick City Grill, Ames (2014); Cider House, Fairfield (2015); Chuckwagon Restaurant, Adair (2016); Smokin’ Hereford BBQ, Storm Lake (2017); Café Beaudelaire, Ames (2018); and Wood Iron Grille, Oskaloosa (2019).
The menu at Twisted Tail features burgers served in 11 styles, from conventional to a little more colorful, like the restaurants “AM” burger, featuring bacon, beef, egg and cheese. Each burger is made with an 8 oz. patty.
The beauty of the burger creations at their core, Johnson said, is the overall simplicity.
“A lot of it is just the product,” she said of what makes a superior burger. “The locally sourced beef, a very, very simple — obviously secret — seasoning, and then you have to give a lot of credit to our cooks who know how to make them right.”
When Johnson’s parents opened Twisted Tail in 2011, the family was new to the restaurant industry. The family has always kept busy in the town of just under 1,000 people, farming and running a real estate auction company.
But, running a kitchen and turning out quality eats was something new. Twisted Tail was first recognized for its mouth-watering ribs at the Iowa State Fair in 2013, winning first prize in the Farm Bureau Kickoff.
Now, it’s its burgers taking the blue ribbon.
“It means a lot, because we have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in it,” she said of the business. “… I feel like it’s well-deserved and I don’t even know how to put it into words, but we are very, very overwhelmed and happy.”
The restaurant’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are encouraged for evening dining at the Twisted Tail, 849 335th St., Missouri Valley.
