State's best burger: Twisted Tail in Beebeetown recognized by Iowa Cattlemen

This year, though, the Twisted Tail made it over the hump and secured the coveted first spot.

“It was really exciting,” Johnson said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “To be quite honest, with COVID and everything — and we were closed to do takeouts for six weeks after the governor shut down in-person dining, with that came a lot of changes with help.

“So we went through some major changes with cooks and stuff like that trying to hold everything together. So, we were kind of surprised just because we were more concerned about just keeping our help, and stuff like that.”

Previous winners of the Iowa Cattlemen Competition are: Coon Bowl III, Coon Rapids (2012); Chop House Grille, Mediapolis (2013); Brick City Grill, Ames (2014); Cider House, Fairfield (2015); Chuckwagon Restaurant, Adair (2016); Smokin’ Hereford BBQ, Storm Lake (2017); Café Beaudelaire, Ames (2018); and Wood Iron Grille, Oskaloosa (2019).

The menu at Twisted Tail features burgers served in 11 styles, from conventional to a little more colorful, like the restaurants “AM” burger, featuring bacon, beef, egg and cheese. Each burger is made with an 8 oz. patty.

The beauty of the burger creations at their core, Johnson said, is the overall simplicity.