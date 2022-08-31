Taco John's dining room, drive-thru open during remodel

The remodel continues at Taco John’s, 217 E. Broadway, though its drive-thru and lobby remain open and its dining room reopened Aug. 5.

“As we remodel our location at 217 E. Broadway, we want to make sure that our customers still have access to our unique menu,” said Jeff Bremer of the Bremer Restaurant Group that owns the Taco John’s location. “We hope to see all of our customers, both loyal and new, continue to visit our drive-thru, lobby and dining room.”

The Bremer Restaurant Management Group is a locally-based, family-owned group that operates the Council Bluffs locations, along with nine other Taco John’s restaurants. Their combined experience with the brand will well equip them to lead the charge in remodeling this latest location.

As part of a larger, systemwide remodeling initiative, the updated restaurant in Council Bluffs will feature a myriad of new design elements, kitchen equipment and operational updates to help employees more efficiently serve customers.

The drive thru will be open Monday through Thursdays 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Fridays 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Taco John’s offers mobile ordering and delivery through the Taco John’s App. App users receive exclusive offers and free food just for signing up.

There will be a grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting planned upon completion of the remodel at a later date, as well as a fundraising campaign for the Council Bluffs YMCA.