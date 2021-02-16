Tap Hydration promotes healthy living through unique methods

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To see a full list of IV treatments or to book an appointment, visit taphydration.com. In addition to drip therapy, Blackbourn noted that Tap Hydration also offers Botox and Juvederm sessions and employs an esthetician.

“We have an amazing in-house esthetician, her name is Marcia Mescher,” Blackbourn said. “... She has been an esthetician and practicing in the community for many years. She’s a really big staple in the community, has an incredible business and does some really great work.”

Prior to jump-starting her new venture, Blackbourn said she served 12 years as a registered nurse doing hospital work, followed by a few years working in case management for a home health company.

Jill Hunt, Blackbourn said, works as the business’ medical director and works full time as a licensed nurse practitioner. The duo’s medical backgrounds and certifications enable them to operate a business requiring the insertion of needles into veins, Blackbourn added.

So far, Blackbourn said business has been steady. It’s a unique business in the fact, she said, that many people don’t know what they are missing out on until they try it. Much like with chiropractic, many patients don’t visit until they are already showing adverse symptoms.