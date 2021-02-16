Tap Hydration promotes healthy living through unique methods

A recently opened Council Bluffs business is upping the ante in regard to ensuring its patrons are feeling their absolute best.
Since opening in November 2020, Tap Hydration, 320 McKenzie Ave. Suite No. 201, has provided its customers in the greater Council Bluffs Bluffs-Omaha metro area with an assortment of intravenous drip therapies intended to maximize overall health and wellness.
Though there are a handful of similar businesses in Omaha, April Blackbourn, who co-owns the operation with Jill Hunt, Nick Hunt and Jon Nelson, said it’s something needed and new locally.
Blackbourn noted many people are often in a state of dehydration without knowing it. The business’ services can help address that.
“A lot of people don’t really know this,” Blackbourn said. “And they experience symptoms such as fatigue, or irritability or brain fog — maybe bloating.
“And those are things that people would never really contribute to being dehydrated, and they think that it’s just normal to feel that way. So, that’s really the premise behind tap hydration.”
Starting at $115, the business provides various IV solutions designed to help customers feel their best in approximately 40 to 45 minutes. The cocktails, according to information provided on the Tap Hydration website, contain a variety of vitamins and essential minerals, among other things.
To see a full list of IV treatments or to book an appointment, visit taphydration.com. In addition to drip therapy, Blackbourn noted that Tap Hydration also offers Botox and Juvederm sessions and employs an esthetician.
“We have an amazing in-house esthetician, her name is Marcia Mescher,” Blackbourn said. “... She has been an esthetician and practicing in the community for many years. She’s a really big staple in the community, has an incredible business and does some really great work.”
Prior to jump-starting her new venture, Blackbourn said she served 12 years as a registered nurse doing hospital work, followed by a few years working in case management for a home health company.
Jill Hunt, Blackbourn said, works as the business’ medical director and works full time as a licensed nurse practitioner. The duo’s medical backgrounds and certifications enable them to operate a business requiring the insertion of needles into veins, Blackbourn added.
So far, Blackbourn said business has been steady. It’s a unique business in the fact, she said, that many people don’t know what they are missing out on until they try it. Much like with chiropractic, many patients don’t visit until they are already showing adverse symptoms.
She encourages those interested to schedule an appointment before they are experiencing severe dehydration from something like a long night out and the resulting morning of self-inflicted suffering.
“We consider this to be a CAM therapy — a complementary and alternative therapy to health,” Blackbourn said. “... It’s crazy because a lot of people just don’t know how good they could actually feel, and we want them to experience that.
“... It’s been exciting for us to bring a concept to Council Bluffs that Council Bluffs hasn’t seen before.”