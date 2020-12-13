Tergeoglou named new president, director of local sales of The Daily Nonpareil

Tim Tergeoglou has been named the president and director of local sales at The Daily Nonpareil.
Tergeoglou replaces former Nonpareil president Tom Schmitt, who retired in November. In addition to his role in Council Bluffs, Tergeoglou will also serve as the president and director of local sales for the Western Iowa Newspapers and Suburban Nebraska Inc.-East, divisions of Lee Enterprises. These include newspapers in Denison, Logan-Woodbine, Shenandoah, Clarinda and Essex in Iowa; and Bellevue, Papillion, Gretna, Ralston, Plattsmouth, and Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
“I’m excited to serve in this role,” Tergeoglou said. “The Nonpareil and our weekly papers have long been committed to serving its local communities and connecting with its local audiences. The local news produced by our professional journalists attracts that audience every day online and in print.”
Support Local Journalism
Todd Sears, general manager of the Omaha World-Herald who oversaw the selection process following Schmitt’s departure, described Tergeoglou as a “dynamic, driven leader who is anxious to get involved.”
“I’m very excited to introduce Tim to these communities” Sears said. “His background in sales and marketing, along with his expansive knowledge in digital will allow our teams to truly partner with local businesses to drive their results to new heights.”
Tergeoglou comes to the area with more than 28 years in the newspaper industry. For the last six years, he was based in Kingston, New York, as the regional advertising director for a group of four daily newspapers owned by Media News Group. He and his wife, Jennifer, have three children. Tergeoglou said he and his family looks “forward to being part of the community.”
“The Council Bluffs and surrounding communities have a tremendous opportunity of promise and potential,” he said. “I look forward to partnering with its businesses and civic leaders.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.