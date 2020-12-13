Tergeoglou named new president, director of local sales of The Daily Nonpareil

Tim Tergeoglou has been named the president and director of local sales at The Daily Nonpareil.

Tergeoglou replaces former Nonpareil president Tom Schmitt, who retired in November. In addition to his role in Council Bluffs, Tergeoglou will also serve as the president and director of local sales for the Western Iowa Newspapers and Suburban Nebraska Inc.-East, divisions of Lee Enterprises. These include newspapers in Denison, Logan-Woodbine, Shenandoah, Clarinda and Essex in Iowa; and Bellevue, Papillion, Gretna, Ralston, Plattsmouth, and Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

“I’m excited to serve in this role,” Tergeoglou said. “The Nonpareil and our weekly papers have long been committed to serving its local communities and connecting with its local audiences. The local news produced by our professional journalists attracts that audience every day online and in print.”

Todd Sears, general manager of the Omaha World-Herald who oversaw the selection process following Schmitt’s departure, described Tergeoglou as a “dynamic, driven leader who is anxious to get involved.”