TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa host a local version of 'Shark Tank'

A quartet of local businesses received money to help with their future plans after participating in a area bank’s pitch competition.
“The pandemic has been a tremendous challenge to our local business community,” said TS Bank Pottawattamie County Market President Dave Wise. “However, they have shown great resilience here in southwest Iowa and thankfully many organizations have stepped up with business relief efforts.”
TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa partnered to host the event with other local companies. Twelve applications were submitted and five were chosen to pitch their plans virtually to a group of judges.
REV, a small business pitch competition — not dissimilar to TV’s “Shark Tank” — that was held virtually this year awarded Full Fledged Brewery $5,000, Tandem Works $2,500, P@YD Omaha LLC $1,250 and Farmhouse & Flowers $1,250.
Judges included Andrea Fredrickson of Revela, Josh Kallsen of Powertech, Jim Reiff of Nebraska Enterprise Fund and Michael Perrin of Next Level Ventures, according to TS Bank.
Full Fledged Brewing Company, 40 Arena Way Suite 2, was opened in 2019 — Council Bluffs’ first craft brewery — by owners Marshall and Dessie Redmond.
“The Redmonds plan to use the $5,000 in REV funds to help pay for the expenses associated with completing an initial can-line run of three of their craft beers,” a release from TS Bank said. “Offering 12 oz. cans both in their taproom and at local grocery stores will add a new revenue stream to their business and allow them to reach new customers and markets.”
Another business that started in 2019 is Tandem Works, 116 West Broadway, co-founded by Vivian Kvam and Machaela Clark.
According to the release, Tandem Works helps business owners with their “innovative ideas and passion for a clear strategy” while helping drive return on investment.
With the $2,500, Tandem Works plans to build an on-demand online course for business owners. This will help them create more brand messaging after identifying their “brand story.”
P@YD Omaha — owned by Gjordon Zealand, Collin Shroeder and Ted Williams — is a company focused on connecting local producers to restaurants and homes within their communities. They use a temperature-controlled trailer where they can drop off and deliver services around the Omaha area.
“Their $1,250 in REV funds will be put toward front end web development and app development,” the release said.
Farmhouse & Flowers — a floral and gift retail space — is owned and operated by Megan Roberts and Ann Johnk in Atlantic.
“They plan to use their $1,250 in REV funds to continue renovations on their existing retail space and create a custom branded interior experience for both in-person and online shoppers,” the release said.
“With REV we wanted to help entrepreneurs focus on the future and a post pandemic environment,” Wise said. “We are hoping this capital spurs new business ideas, expansions, jobs and community prosperity.”
The program was relaunched this year after having competitions in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The winners in 2017 were Appsky Labs, Flyover Design Co. and HomeDitty.
“TS Bank contributed $5,000 and Advance Southwest Iowa contributed $1,250 to the REV prize money,” TS Bank said in the release. “Additional funds were raised via sponsorships. Gold sponsors include Nebraska Enterprise Fund, Revela, Pozzie Family Foundation, Chapman & Company and POWERTECH along with silver sponsors Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, Rachel Dorr Accounting, Centro Latino of Iowa and Mills County, IA Economic Development Corporation.”
For a video overview of the competition, go to bit.ly/2WH8KPo.