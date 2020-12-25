TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa host a local version of 'Shark Tank'

A quartet of local businesses received money to help with their future plans after participating in a area bank’s pitch competition.

“The pandemic has been a tremendous challenge to our local business community,” said TS Bank Pottawattamie County Market President Dave Wise. “However, they have shown great resilience here in southwest Iowa and thankfully many organizations have stepped up with business relief efforts.”

TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa partnered to host the event with other local companies. Twelve applications were submitted and five were chosen to pitch their plans virtually to a group of judges.

REV, a small business pitch competition — not dissimilar to TV’s “Shark Tank” — that was held virtually this year awarded Full Fledged Brewery $5,000, Tandem Works $2,500, P@YD Omaha LLC $1,250 and Farmhouse & Flowers $1,250.

Judges included Andrea Fredrickson of Revela, Josh Kallsen of Powertech, Jim Reiff of Nebraska Enterprise Fund and Michael Perrin of Next Level Ventures, according to TS Bank.

Full Fledged Brewing Company, 40 Arena Way Suite 2, was opened in 2019 — Council Bluffs’ first craft brewery — by owners Marshall and Dessie Redmond.