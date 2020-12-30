TS Bank partners with Nebraska Enterprise Fund to boost local business

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through its inception, Reiff said the Southwest Iowa Loan Fund will also support businesses with cash flow, create a strong marketing plan and assist with any collateral challenges. The current focus is small businesses in Pottawattamie County, but the fund plans to expand to six to 12 nearby counties long term.

Loans, he said, will range between $1,000 and $150,000 and typically must be paid back between 18 and 72 months. Businesses receiving funding generally are recommended by local banks and community partners, and then a formal application process occurs, Reiff said.

Kelsey Stupfell, TS Bank’s director of community reinvestment, said the collaborative effort with the Nebraska Enterprise Fund started about two years ago with talks about what could be done to boost small businesses locally.

Stupfell noted how she and other bank representatives want to be heavily involved in the community, aside from their day-to-day business dealings with clients.

“At TS Bank, we really want to help more local small businesses and help ignite prosperity in our communities,” she said. “So teaming up with the Nebraska Enterprise Fund and the Southwest Iowa Loan Fund is a great way to do that.

“Both of our missions really aligned to carry out this partnership.”