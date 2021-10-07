TS Banking Group acquires bank, continues to grow

TS Banking Group has acquired another bank in its ongoing efforts to “build its assets and expand its reach.”

First National Bank and Trust Co., based in the agricultural area of Clinton, Illinois, acquired State Bank of Arcadia, Wisconsin from B&E Investments and closed on the property on Oct. 1, a press release from TS Bank stated. First National is part of TS Banking Group, a multi-charter bank holding company based in Treynor with locations in Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Colorado and California. The group employs a total of about 230 people.

Since Dec. 31, 2019, TS Banking Group has grown its assets from $900,792,000 to $1,184,234,000. When you add assets under management, the bank holding company has more than $1.5 billion in banking and fiduciary assets.

With banking assets of $210 million, State Bank of Arcadia serves an area in western Wisconsin that has a strong and diverse commercial and ag industry, TS Bank said in the release. As of Oct. 1, the bank officially merged into First National Bank and Trust Co., with the resulting bank having approximately $400 million in total assets across five locations.