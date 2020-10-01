TS Community Foundation aims to assist local nonprofits through educational workshop

To purchase tickets, those interested should go to getmeregistered.com/imactnonprof. For more information, call 712-487-0334.

Founded in 1999, the TS Community Foundation is committed to developing long-term prosperity in Council Bluffs and its surrounding communities and strives to help identify community needs, facilitate education efforts and build up leaders, according to information on the TS Community Foundation website.

The organization, Stupfell said, is an affiliate of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.

“The TS Community Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary last year in the fall, and then we also partnered with PCCF to just take us to that next level of opportunities and providing things for our communities,” Stupfell said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “We are very excited; it has been a great partnership so far.”

The event’s first session, “Maximizing Resources and Collaborating Amidst & Post Covid-19,” features four panelists: Bill Wypyski, executive director of All Care Health Center; Brandy Wallar, program director for New Visions Homeless Services; Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha; and Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.