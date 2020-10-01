TS Community Foundation aims to assist local nonprofits through educational workshop

The TS Community Foundation is gearing up for its fourth annual workshop designed to help area nonprofits build upon educational resources and engage surrounding communities.
The virtual event is being held at 9 a.m. Tuesday and consists of two panel sessions with breakout room networking opportunities, according to a news release provided by foundation board vice president Kelsey Stupfell.
This year’s workshop is geared toward maximizing nonprofits’ resources, collaborating and igniting fundraising efforts, now and post COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
“Community impact is at the core of every nonprofit, and it is our joy to help others be a catalyst for change, “TS Community Foundation President Mick Guttau said through a provided statement. “We are excited to provide this learning opportunity geared at helping our area nonprofits learn from local experts on how to leverage best practices and outside-of-the-box strategies in this new environment.”
The cost is $10 per person and the money is being donated to the Southwest Iowa Impact Fund for a collective donation to help continue community revitalization, economic development and assisting youth and families in need.
Last year’s workshop, held at The Palace Event Center, raised $1,470 for the Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Substance Abuse Fund, according to the news release.
To purchase tickets, those interested should go to getmeregistered.com/imactnonprof. For more information, call 712-487-0334.
Founded in 1999, the TS Community Foundation is committed to developing long-term prosperity in Council Bluffs and its surrounding communities and strives to help identify community needs, facilitate education efforts and build up leaders, according to information on the TS Community Foundation website.
The organization, Stupfell said, is an affiliate of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.
“The TS Community Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary last year in the fall, and then we also partnered with PCCF to just take us to that next level of opportunities and providing things for our communities,” Stupfell said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “We are very excited; it has been a great partnership so far.”
The event’s first session, “Maximizing Resources and Collaborating Amidst & Post Covid-19,” features four panelists: Bill Wypyski, executive director of All Care Health Center; Brandy Wallar, program director for New Visions Homeless Services; Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha; and Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.
Session two, “Tools on How to Keep Fundraising Up and Going Now and Post COVID-19,” also features four area guests: Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation; Dan Harbeke, head of external affairs and Public Policy for Google; John Jeanetta, president and CEO of Heartland Family Service; and Tara Slevin, vice president of development and volunteer services for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Foundation.
Lisa Fox, president of Fox Creek Fundraising, is serving as panel moderator.
As of Wednesday morning, Stupfell said about 45 people were signed up to attend. She said she’s optimistic, though, that more area nonprofit representatives will hop on board leading up to next week.
“We would love to see that increase,” she said of attendance numbers. “We are looking to see a little boost over the weekend.”
Being forced to host the seminar virtually did complicate preparation a bit, Stupfell said. But, she added that everything is coming together nicely and that she expects another quality educational session, one helping to make the going for attending nonprofits a bit smoother sailing.
“We really feel like the nonprofits are the cornerstone of most communities, and we want to help bolster them and show them support so they can continue creating that lasting effect for families and generations to come,” Stupfell said. “And so this is kind of our portion to help play into their story and help their mission continue.”
