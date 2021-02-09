Tyson providing local workers with additional career-advancement opportunities

Additional areas of focus include digital fluency and soft skills training, such as time management and leadership skills.

“Our team members are the most important part of our business, and we view it as our responsibility to provide opportunities to grow and thrive in their careers,” said John R. Tyson, Chief Sustainability Officer of Tyson Foods, through a provided statement. “We’re excited to launch Upward Pathways as the next step from Upward Academy, which has seen tremendous success in providing resources to team members to help them take control of their own development and professional growth.”

Upward Pathways will be led by Anson Green, who joined Tyson Foods in 2020 after seven years serving as the State Director for Adult Education and Literacy for the State of Texas.

“The goal of Upward Pathways is to identify and grow the untapped talent in our frontline workforce,” Green said in the release. “The program represents a strategic effort to bolster career advancement efforts by maximizing the expertise, loyalty, and powerful diversity of our frontline workers. The approach leverages our community-based partnerships to deliver education, training and supportive services aimed at increasing the competitiveness of our team members for advancement opportunities.”