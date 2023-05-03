Spiritual teacher, baker and boutique owner, Wenday Dawnn Cooper has reopened her boutique and bakery, with an added zen space for sacred spiritual services at a new location on Main Street. The new space opened Wednesday, May 3.

The zen center's classes are led by Wenday and holistic practitioners Kate Jobe and Tara Hoch. Their services aim to encourage clients to accept and love who they are, heal and find spirituality within themselves.

Cooper struggled with addiction and homelessness throughout her late 20s, until she found healing in spirituality and helping others.

Cooper opened up to the Daily Nonpareil in an interview about her struggles and healing journey through spirituality. "I got well in 2002," she said. "I started my new life in 2003 when I started In Jesus' Name services."

In Jesus Name Services was a homeless outreach in Council Bluffs that helped people who were homeless or in danger of becoming homeless receive one-on-one assistance in setting and achieving goals that would improve their situations.

"I worked with people coming out of jails, institutions and prisons," Cooper said. "I wanted everyone to feel how I felt through spirituality, loved and not judged."

Cooper left In Jesus Name Services and started a children's program, Jubilee Kids. In 2015, she accepted an instructor position at Iowa Western Community College teaching human services, addictive studies and counseling, a job that she juggles in tandem with her Bakery, Boutique and Zen Space.

The idea for a bakery came to her while living in Pensacola, Florida. She moved back to Council Bluffs in February 2020 and opened Wenday's Kitchen Boutique in June 2020, mid-pandemic.

"I am a person who starts something, grows it and then shares it with other people," said Cooper, referring to her frequent changes in direction.

Last March, Cooper sold Wenday's Kitchen Boutique to Pam Carter, which she renamed "Stella and Irene." For the past six months, Cooper has shared the space for her storefront bakery while waiting for her next-door location to be ready.

The new location, De-Ja'Vue Bakery Boutique & Zen Space, features a boutique area in the front of the store with the zen space in the back.

Cooper works alongside three healers performing "zen services." These services are available by appointment and include spiritual services like Oracle card readings, Reiki, soul empowerment and soul portraits.

De-Ja'Vue Zen Space healer Tara Hoch is a master of Holy Fire III Reiki and a teacher who, according to their website, "specializes in being a vessel of love." Hoch meets with clients evenings and weekends in the zen center and appointments are available for booking on their website.

Another De-Ja'Vue healer, Kate Jobe is an intuitive coach with over 25 years' experience in Reiki and Shamanic healing. She uses her background in art to create drawings for clients that "channel ascended energy to create symbolic works of art that radiate both beauty and healing energy." Starting next week, Jobe will perform Oracle readings on Thursdays at their shop during the Council Bluff's farmers market.

In addition to spiritual classes, Cooper also teaches cooking classes. These include an edible flower cake class, pretty eats and savory summer appetizers, everything desserts and infused water classes, as well as small and large group charcuterie classes. Dates, times and schedules are available on their website.

Bakery commissions are advertised on Wenday's Facebook page and must be placed over the phone.

De-Ja'Vue Bakery, Boutique & Zen Space officially opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 136 Main St. This Friday, in celebration of Cooper's birthday, De-Ja'Vue will have free herbal and berry-infused water available.