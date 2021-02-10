West Broadway Taco John's reopens after renovations

After making substantial renovations, the West Broadway Taco John’s location recently reopened for business, according to a press release from the company’s corporate office.

And with the reopening, local Tex-Mex fans for the rest of the month will receive some perks: $2 off six tacos and a pound of potato oles, and two meat and potato breakfast burritos for $5, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to officially reopen with our contemporary look and feel,” said Jeff Bremer, owner of the Taco John’s Council Bluffs location, 2300 W. Broadway. “It’s certainly a testament to our growth and legacy-brand perseverance, as well as our commitment to always keeping things fresh.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off 2021, and we’re ready for more exciting, bold developments to come.”

As part of a larger, system-wide remodeling initiative, the updated restaurant in Council Bluffs features a myriad of new design elements, kitchen equipment and operational updates to help employees more efficiently serve customers.