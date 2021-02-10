West Broadway Taco John's reopens after renovations

After making substantial renovations, the West Broadway Taco John’s location recently reopened for business, according to a press release from the company’s corporate office.
And with the reopening, local Tex-Mex fans for the rest of the month will receive some perks: $2 off six tacos and a pound of potato oles, and two meat and potato breakfast burritos for $5, according to the release.
“We’re thrilled to officially reopen with our contemporary look and feel,” said Jeff Bremer, owner of the Taco John’s Council Bluffs location, 2300 W. Broadway. “It’s certainly a testament to our growth and legacy-brand perseverance, as well as our commitment to always keeping things fresh.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off 2021, and we’re ready for more exciting, bold developments to come.”
As part of a larger, system-wide remodeling initiative, the updated restaurant in Council Bluffs features a myriad of new design elements, kitchen equipment and operational updates to help employees more efficiently serve customers.
The remodeled site opened Monday, with a continued emphasis being placed upon following COVID-19 guidelines, as it has with all of its sites, the release said. The dining room and drive-thru are both open, and mobile ordering and delivery are both available. Operating hours are from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. through midnight Friday; 7 a.m. through midnight Saturday; and 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday.
The Bremer Restaurant Management Group is a locally based, family-owned group that operates the Broadway business and nine other Taco John’s locations.
“Their combined experience with the brand will well equip them to lead the charge in reopening the West Broadway location,” Taco Johns corporate office officials said in a statement.