Women Inspiring Women to welcome Kirsten Anderson

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes guest speaker Kirsten Anderson to its Women Inspiring Women event on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Full Fledged Brewery, 40 Arena Way, Suite 2, the event will include Anderson’s presentation followed by a book signing.

Anderson is an author, advocate, communication consultant, mother and former target of sexual harassment and retaliation. She speaks throughout the country and consults organizations and targets to help empower and inspire them to effectively and efficiently end workplace harassment.

Anderson is the author of “More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething” and 2018 Metro Woman of the Year and Inspiring Woman of Iowa finalist.

Cost to attend is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. Registration should be completed in advance at councilbluffsiowa.com under the “Events” tab or by calling Kim at 712-325-1000. Registration is open through the day of the event.