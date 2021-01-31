Women's Fund of Southwest Iowa provides thousands in community grants

The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation this week announced that a second round of grant funding from the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa has been awarded to four organizations.

In total, $29,000 will be utilized by All Care Health Center, Building Blocks Academy (Woodbine), CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs and West Pottawattamie Extension and Outreach. The dollars are going toward supporting programming and projects focused on improving the quality of life and well-being of women and children encompassing southwest Iowa, provided information shows.

The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa awards grants to nonprofit organizations providing services within the geographic area that can demonstrate need and ability to create change to the benefit, growth, education and welfare of women and their families.

“The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa truly demonstrates the generous spirit of philanthropy in our community,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, in a provided statement. “The donors and supporters of this initiative are creating tremendous impact for women and families in southwest Iowa.