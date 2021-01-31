Women's Fund of Southwest Iowa provides thousands in community grants

The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation this week announced that a second round of grant funding from the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa has been awarded to four organizations.
In total, $29,000 will be utilized by All Care Health Center, Building Blocks Academy (Woodbine), CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs and West Pottawattamie Extension and Outreach. The dollars are going toward supporting programming and projects focused on improving the quality of life and well-being of women and children encompassing southwest Iowa, provided information shows.
The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa awards grants to nonprofit organizations providing services within the geographic area that can demonstrate need and ability to create change to the benefit, growth, education and welfare of women and their families.
“The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa truly demonstrates the generous spirit of philanthropy in our community,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, in a provided statement. “The donors and supporters of this initiative are creating tremendous impact for women and families in southwest Iowa.
“With the guidance and leadership of our Women’s Fund steering committee, we are pleased to partner with nonprofits in our region that are committed to leveraging this significant investment towards solutions with lasting impact. We are so honored to be able to fund these deserving organizations as they launch or expand their programming to create change in our communities.”
Grant breakdown:
*All Care Health Center received $9,000 for the creation of a Women’s Health Passport — an annual care plan — as an investment in the health and education of female patients and low income women throughout southwest Iowa.
*Building Blocks Childcare Academy in Woodbine received $5,000 to assist with staff training toward certification as Montessori educators. The funding will provide an opportunity for families in Harrison County to experience the benefits of the Montessori philosophy, without commuting to bigger cities for these resources.
Montessori-based care encourages emotional well-being which increases the overall health of a child. Children who engage in child-focused learning can take initiative in tasks regarding critical thinking and focus, thus encouraging a growth mindset and ability to learn in a school setting, according to released information.
*CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs received $10,000 to offer Forensic Nurse Examiner (FNE) Telehealth Services to rural hospitals and clinics in Pottawattamie, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Shelby Counties. Nationally, reports of domestic violence have risen sharply since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and rural southwest Iowa faces significant barriers to accessing FNE services due to locations of emergency rooms and fear of identification in small close-knit communities, provided information shows.
*West Pottawattamie Extension and Outreach received $5,000 that’s going toward the Speak Up Be Safe! (SUBS) program in Pottawattamie County that provides safety rules and direct program education to more than 5,000 students annually, according to the release.
SUBS is an established curriculum for students that include: It’s My Body, I Have Choices, Tell Someone, Healthy Relationships, and Resist Strategies.
Each grade level is two classroom sessions and provides materials for parents, with an opportunity to provide virtual programming in 2021 Grant funding from PCCF will help West Pottawattamie Extension and Outreach continue to reach pre-K through third-grade youth, expand the program reach to fourth-grade youth and help increase safety awareness for all youth in pre-K through fourth grade.