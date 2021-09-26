Longtime local businesswoman, volunteer succumbs to COVID-19

“My mom did the books and all the human resources stuff — hiring and firing and all of that,” Russell-Schroeder said. For many years, Trudy and Ross Russell husband divided their time between the farm near Neola and a second home in Saratoga, Wyoming.

Ross managed the credit bureau until he died in 2009. Then Russell-Schroeder took over and Trudy stayed on as a part-time bookkeeper and advisor.

“She probably started stepping back in the early 2000s,” Russell-Schroeder said.

As the mother of four girls — Debra, Michelle, Alycyn and Heather — Trudy volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, room mother (the parent who organized birthday parties and field trips for a particular class in those days), member of the Service League of Council Bluffs and longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Neola, where she served with the RCIA group assisting new Catholics, acting as a Eucharistic minister for homebound members and participating in Bible studies and mission trips.

In 2012, the Russell family acquired the property at 227 S. Main — the former White Bakery building, which had been turned into offices by Pete Petersen, she said. The two buildings were joined together, and the entire resulting property became 225 S. Main.