Massage therapist now operates shop on South Main Street

“I’m going to try and get another therapist, maybe a nail technician,” she said.

Since moving in, Kinetix has doubled in size and now has a large, open room with a large glass table, big-screen TV and upholstered chairs. This room is for spa parties, birthday parties, bridal showers, ladies nights out, other special gatherings and clients waiting for their appointments. Groups can have a meal brought in, watch a movie, play board games, etc. Huebner also plans to hold painting sessions to help people relax.

“I used to go to homes and do spa parties, but that was a lot of work,” she said.

Huebner has lived in Council Bluffs for about 27 years but didn’t spend all of her childhood in the city.

“My mom and dad moved around a lot when I was a kid, so I lived a lot in California,” she said.

She received her training as a massage therapist at the former Ancient Wisdom Wellness Center & College of Healing Arts in Council Bluffs, Huebner said.

“I learned a lot there, but I never knew how much I would learn from my clients,” she said. “I love helping people, and that’s why I do what I do.”

Kinetix Massage & Bodywork is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and after hours by appointment. For more information, call 712-242-7270 during business hours.

