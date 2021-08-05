Massage therapist now operates shop on South Main Street

After almost 12 years as a massage therapist, Tina Huebner finally got a place she likes in November.
Huebner operates her business under the name Kinetix Massage & Bodywork at 506 S. Main St.
“It’s a really nice facility,” she said. “I have the kind of place I always wanted.”
Huebner spent some time providing services at Bethany Lutheran Home and other facilities and even making house calls before moving to her current location.
“I was hit hard by the first part of COVID,” she said. “I’ve had different locations here in town, but I did work in other towns. It was hard to find the right location.”
Huebner has furnished and decorated the space to make it positive and relaxing. The shop has two treatment rooms, each with an adjustable electric table, art and soft music and lighting.
“There’s more to relaxation than a massage,” she said.
Each table can move up or down quite a ways, Huebner said.
“It will go down almost to the floor,” she said.
Huebner would also like to offer couples massages and can open the divider between the treatment rooms and move the tables together, if desired.
“I’m going to try and get another therapist, maybe a nail technician,” she said.
Since moving in, Kinetix has doubled in size and now has a large, open room with a large glass table, big-screen TV and upholstered chairs. This room is for spa parties, birthday parties, bridal showers, ladies nights out, other special gatherings and clients waiting for their appointments. Groups can have a meal brought in, watch a movie, play board games, etc. Huebner also plans to hold painting sessions to help people relax.
“I used to go to homes and do spa parties, but that was a lot of work,” she said.
Huebner has lived in Council Bluffs for about 27 years but didn’t spend all of her childhood in the city.
“My mom and dad moved around a lot when I was a kid, so I lived a lot in California,” she said.
She received her training as a massage therapist at the former Ancient Wisdom Wellness Center & College of Healing Arts in Council Bluffs, Huebner said.
“I learned a lot there, but I never knew how much I would learn from my clients,” she said. “I love helping people, and that’s why I do what I do.”
Kinetix Massage & Bodywork is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and after hours by appointment. For more information, call 712-242-7270 during business hours.