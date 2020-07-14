Mercy Hospital earned distinction for knee, hip replacements

CHI Health Mercy Hospital of Council Bluffs was recently designated a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program recognizes hospitals who show expertise in delivering quality patient safety and better health outcomes based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations, according to a release.

Total knee and total hip replacement surgeries at Mercy result in fewer patient complications and re-admissions, according to the national program. In addition, Blue Distinction Centers are, on average, 20% more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to their peers.

The hospital noted knee and hip replacements remain some of the most commonly performed elective surgical procedures, citing a 2018 study by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons that showed there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements in 2014 in the U.S., the most recent year of available data.

“We are dedicated to providing the very best and most cost effective care for our community,” Ann Schumacher, the president at Mercy, said in the release. “This designation, a testament to our staff, shines a light on the skilled touch and compassionate attention that goes into providing quality care to our friends and neighbors.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.