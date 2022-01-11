 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MidAmerican Energy to hold meeting in Treynor on possible wind energy project

  Updated
MidAmerican Energy will host a meeting Thursday in Treynor about a possible wind energy project in parts of Pottawattamie and Mills Counties.

The company sent letters to area landowners, inviting them to an informational meeting about the project, which MidAmerican said is in the early development stages.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St., Treynor.

“The wind project is in the early development stages, and MidAmerican is excited to partner with landowners to help bring this project to fruition,” the letter stated.

A local landowner who received the letter passed it on the Nonpareil after expressing concern about the project.

All landowners in the project area are invited, whether or not they would be likely to host equipment on their property.

The meeting will cover development and construction of a wind generating project and general background information related to financial payments to those who sign a wind easement, according to the letter.

MidAmerican is a regulated Iowa utility based in Des Moines and has been installing and operating wind generation projects since 2004. The company owns and operates 37 wind projects consisting of more than 3,400 wind turbines located in 32 Iowa counties. The nearest wind farm to Council Bluffs is located in the Walnut area.

MidAmerican said it has a long history of successfully partnering with thousands of Iowa landowners on wind projects that benefit the local counties where they are located, the state of Iowa, the environment and our customers, the letter stated.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting who would like additional information or would like to provide MidAmerican with updated contact information is asked to contact Sara Houlihan, senior project developer, by phone at 515-242-4072, via email at sara.houlihan@midamerican.com or in a a letter to MidAmerican Energy, Attn: Sara Houlihan, P.O. Box 657, Des Moines, IA 50306.

For more information go to midamericanenergy.com.

