MORE WELDERS PLEASE: Iowa Western to offer free adult welding course this summer

Iowa Western Community College will offer a free intermediate welding course for adults this summer to meet employer and student demand.

The noncredit class will run from May 25 to Aug. 11, meeting from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays in Kinney Hall at Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs Campus.

Participants will get hands-on experience on stick and MIG welding with an emphasis on safety, general welding knowledge, math and quality, according to Iowa Western.

Iowa residents interested in pursuing a career in welding will have the opportunity to take the class for free through the Education 2 Employment program, according to Rachel Jensen, director of continuing education at Iowa Western. To qualify, applicants must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma. Upon completion of the program, individuals will be able to apply and interview for entry-level positions with industry partners.

Because the course is being offered during the summer, students will be able to use the state-of-the-art welding lab usually reserved for credit courses, Jensen said. The lab has been upgraded during the past couple years, partly due to donations from Palfinger, a local industry partner with the college. Last year, the company committed $68,000 to fund the purchase of six high-profile welders for use in the facility. The company also donated 80 student lab kits that included helmets, gloves and coats.

This year, Palfinger made an additional gift of $36,000 to purchase the naming rights to the lab. Part of the donation will also support the college’s athletic department.

A representative from Palfinger, applauded the summer welding course.

“Palfinger is excited that Iowa Western Community College is offering a quality welding course to the community,” the Palfinger representative said. “It is programs like this welding course that bolster the skilled labor market and benefit not only job seekers but the local employment community.”

The highest demand for welders is in the manufacturing, construction and utilities industries, the press release from the college stated. With the right training and experience, welders can advance to more skilled welding jobs. According to Iowa Workforce Development data, the starting wage for welders, cutters, solderers and brazers in southwest Iowa is $17.65 per hour. Nationally, welding positions are projected to grow by 6% through 2026.

Enrollment is limited to 25 people due to space limitations. For more information or to apply for the class, contact the Education 2 Employment navigator at lwoods@iwcc.edu or 712-256-7088.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.