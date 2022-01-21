Mylan recalls one batch of Semglee prefilled insulin pens; may lack labels

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Viatris Company, is conducting a voluntary recall of one batch of Semglee (insulin glargine injection), 100 units/mL (U-100), 3 mL prefilled pens due to the potential for a missing label in the batch, according to a press release from the FDA.

The pens are packaged in a labelled carton of five pens.

The product is being recalled due to the potential for the label to be missing on some prefilled pens within a labelled carton for this particular batch. The batch was manufactured by Biocon Sdn Bhd. and distributed by Mylan Specialty L.P. in the U.S. between May 11, 2021 and Nov. 11, 2021.

The recalled lot has NDC number 49502-196-75, batch number BF20003118 and expiration date August 2022.

A missing label on Semglee (insulin glargine) prefilled pens, for patients receiving treatment with more than one type of insulin (e.g., both short- and long-acting insulin) could lead to a mix-up of products/strengths, resulting in administration of the wrong insulin. Administration of the wrong insulin could result in less optimal glycemic control (either high or low blood sugar), which could result in serious complications. To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The recall does not pertain to the recently launched interchangeable biosimilars Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product; or Insulin Glargline (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product.

The product is a long-acting human insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus and is packaged in prefilled pens missing a white label with the product name and dosage information affixed around the pen.

The company has initiated the recall of bath BF20003118 and notified its distributors and retailers by letter and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

• Consumers: If you have an unlabeled product, please contact Stericycle at 1-888-843-0255 for the documentation packet to return product to Stericycle.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Viatris Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@viatris.com weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Consumers should contact their physicians or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

To complete and submit the report online, go to https://bit.ly/3IwkXfP.

To report by regular mail or fax, download form at https://bit.ly/3o8mCjZ or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.