Nami's Tailoring develops COVID-19 safety plan for reopening Aug. 4

Nami's Tailoring and Alterations in Council Bluffs is reopening its doors after a four-month temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shop will reopen on Aug. 4 with a safety plan that "must be followed," according to owner Nami Gannon, who made the announcement via Facebook.
Nami's opened its new location near Sam's Club at 20 Power Drive Suite 3 in January after relocating from the former Mall of the Bluffs. The onset of the pandemic caused the Nami's to close again in April.
Walk-ins have always been available for customers, but the shop is now taking appointments via Facebook or over the phone. Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering at all times in the shop.
Normally, Gannon accepts cash or check, but daughter Jeannette Pavkov said they are implementing a contact-less payment option.
"Hopefully by the time we open, we will have the credit card machine set up for clients," Pavkov said.
For bridal and formal dress fitting appointments, only one party is allowed at a time -- four people total -- and time slots must be reserved in advance.
"The bride plus her three guests max," Gannon said.
Alteration appointments can be made, but walk-ins are also welcome.
"I'll be disinfecting and preparing before and after every appointment. We want to ensure the shop is safe and ready for you," Gannon said.
Gannon said she will be wearing a mask, washing her hands and using a hot steam to help disinfect her cutting table -- in addition to disinfecting tables, chairs and hard surfaces -- before and after each appointment.
The space itself allows for a capacity of 10, Pavkov said, but the shop has rarely seen that many people at one time.
"With the vulnerable population being a majority of (Gannon's) clients, it allows them to feel comfortable and know that we're doing everything to make sure they stay safe when they visit," Pavkov said.
Appointments can be made through Facebook or by calling 712-323-4447 to reserve a time slot. The shop will continue its same hours, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Thank you for allowing me to style you during these uncharted times," Gannon said. "I hope to provide you with my tailoring services while staying safe. My COVID-19 safety plan is designed to best help my clients visit the shop while maintaining a safe environment for all."
