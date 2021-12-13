New Hire: Cross Joins The Home Hunters Group

Klaire graduated from Lewis Central High School. She was on the Lewis Central volleyball team and attended A Step Ahead Dance and Gymnastics Studio. Klaire was also involved with many other sports during her time at Lewis Central such as golf and cross country. She also volunteered at the Council Bluffs Country Club to help referee sand volleyball. She attended Graceland University where she completed a Bachelor’s of Communication degree. Klaire played collegiate volleyball at Graceland University, in Lamoni, Iowa, as well as coached men’s and women’s volleyball the past four years.