New Hires: Family Connections, Inc. Welcomes Nurse Practitioners

Family Connections, Inc. would like to welcome our two new nurse practitioners, Amanda Sumner, DNP, ARNP, FNP-C and William “Billy” Sumner, MSN, ARNP, FNP-C.

Amanda attended college at James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Va., and received a Bachelor of Science in Health Studies. Immediately after, she attended Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, Md., and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She then commissioned as a U.S. Navy Nurse Corps Officer and served nearly 7 years on active duty at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, in Virginia, and Naval Hospital Oak Harbor, in Washington state. She worked in many specialties including inpatient surgical nursing, labor and delivery and primary care.

Amanda left active duty in 2017 to pursue her Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of Washington and to become a family nurse practitioner. She graduated in March of 2020 and began her first nurse practitioner job at a family medicine clinic, in Arlington, Wash. During her time in primary care, she cared for many patients with psychiatric disorders and focused on learning more about psychiatry. She was discouraged by how difficult it was to get her patients in

to see psychiatric medication providers due to the limited number of providers available and that drove her to pursue her certification in psychiatry. She joined Family Connections, Inc. in August of 2022. She is concurrently attending the University of Iowa to complete a post-graduate certificate. She will finish in August 2023 and be a certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.

After a life of moving every 3 to 4 years, due to being a “military brat,” Amanda moved to Glenwood, Iowa, with her husband, Billy, whom is a Glenwood High School graduate. Amanda fell in love with the charm of Glenwood and the slower paced, hard-working ideals of the Midwest. Amanda and her husband bought an acreage and they look forward to building their forever home and raising their 8-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter there.

Billy, a former Glenwood High School graduate, comes to us after retiring from the U.S. Navy after 25 years of service. Formally enlisted for 15 years during which he had four combat deployments including one to the Balkans, in support of Operation Allied Force/Noble Anvil, and three to Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. As an electronics technician by rate he attended Special Operations Radio Operators Course where he qualified as a special operations communications specialist. Billy volunteered to receive additional training in medicine to be the radio operator for a special operations medical/rescue team where he provided both communications support and assisted with the treatment of casualties, earning a Bronze Star Medal while performing that role. His experience in medicine motivated him to apply for the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program where he was selected to earn his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and was commissioned into the Navy Nurse Corps. His first assignment after school was to the Emergency Department at Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va. He gained experience in caring for both medical and psychiatric emergencies. His final two duty stations were spent in family practice where he was able to attend graduate school at Gonzaga University earning a Master of Science in Nursing with a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) major. While practicing as an FNP Billy realized that he was caring for those with as much mental health concerns as medical concerns. His experience in managing mental health patients in primary care, and very few psychiatric resources in the community, lead him to want to focus on caring for psychiatric patients exclusively.

Amanda’s main location will be in Council Bluffs and Billy will be based in Glenwood and Council Bluffs. Both Amanda and Billy are currently accepting new patients at Family Connections, Inc., and have immediate openings. Walk-ins welcome!