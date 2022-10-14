New owner takes over Thunderbowl, McCoy's Bar and Grill in Bluffs today

You couldn’t hear a pin drop this week at Thunderbowl.

The business has been closed to allow outgoing owners Dean and Connie Ratliff to remove possessions and new owner Bowlero to move in. It is scheduled to reopen at 5:30 p.m. today (Friday.)

Bowlero Corp., touted as the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, has completed the acquisition of Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs and has entered into an agreement to purchase The Mark near Omaha, according to a press release posted Thursday by the company.

The Ratliffs operated the 32-lane bowling alley and McCoy’s Bar and Grill from 2013 to 2022, according to a post on their Facebook page. The facility includes interactive arcades, an outdoor patio and fire pits and a reception hall. In 2018, the couple invested in the construction of The Gathering Room reception hall and an expansion of their parking lot.

Thunderbowl has hosted many benefits and events and provided space for an annual Special Olympics bowling tournament. In 2014, Thunderbowl hosted the Professional Bowlers Association Thunderbowl Over/Under 50 Midwest Doubles Classic.

The Ratliffs expressed their appreciation for the support they have received.

“Dean and I want to extend a sincere thank you to our guests, many who became friends; our friends, family and our coworkers who supported us through this nine-year journey,” Connie wrote in the Facebook post. “What a great ride! Thank you. Thank you!”

The purchase is part of Bowlero’s strategy to expand its presence in the Midwest, according to its press release.

“We have been considering the Omaha market for some time and, fortunately, excellent acquisition opportunities arose,” said Thomas Shannon, founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. “These two venues are undoubtedly great additions to our growing portfolio.”

The corporation has “definitive agreements” to acquire seven additional properties in the Midwest during the coming months, the press release stated. It has entered into eight definitive agreements this fiscal year and completed four acquisitions.

Bowlero has more than 300 bowling centers across North America and serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes and AMF, the release stated. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, which has thousands of members and millions of fans around the world.