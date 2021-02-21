New Partner: Matthew D. Quandt

Quandt has been with the firm for two years, before which he litigated at a reputable Kansas City firm. Quandt focuses his practice on civil litigation, including catastrophic injury and wrongful death, trucking and transportation, construction defect, product liability, and professional liability. He is also a member of TIDA (the Trucking Industry Defense Association). He received his J.D. from the Washburn University School of Law (cum laude) and his B.S. from Baker University (cum laude). He is admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.