New Partner: Miller Joins Private Wealth

Private Wealth expands Omaha team with veteran former private bank portfolio manager.
Private Wealth Asset Management, an independent registered investment advisory firm serving high-net-worth clients and institutions, welcomes Leslie Miller as partner and senior portfolio manager.
Miller brings more than 30 years of investment experience and a unique specialization in gerontology to her new role in the Omaha office. She will provide support and resources for people at a vulnerable stage in life, and help clients protect their assets and family relations.
Miller is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP©) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). To learn more, visit privatewealth.com.