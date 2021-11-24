Number of unemployed continues to drop in Iowa

DES MOINES — The number of unemployed Iowans dropped in October, lowering the seasonally adjusted jobless rate to 3.9 percent, according to a report issued Friday by Iowa Workforce Development.

Last month’s level compared to 4 percent in September and 4.2 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent.

As the number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 64,700 in October — down from 66,200 in September – the number of working Iowans likewise increased to 1,596,200. That was a boost of 1,000 from September and 34,800 higher than one year ago – helping the state’s labor force participation rate remain steady at 66.8 percent last month.

“In October, Iowa saw net employment growth for the fifth time in the last six months,” said IWD Director Beth Townsend.

“Our key challenge remains helping increase the number of applicants employers receive for each opening and getting people who have left the labor market during the pandemic back into the workforce,” she added. “We are hopeful that our new Reemployment Case Management system will help address both of those issues and significantly reduce the amount of time someone is without a job.”