 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One lot of Simply Nature salad dressing recalled
0 comments
top story

One lot of Simply Nature salad dressing recalled

{{featured_button_text}}

A salad dressing sold at Aldi stores is being recalled.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Drew’s Organics LLC of Chester, Vermont is voluntarily recalling one lot code of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing due to a processing issue that could allow for microbial growth, a press release from the FDA stated.

The product comes in a 12-ounce glass bottle with the Best if Used By date of Feb. 15, 2023 and UPC #4099100023169. The lot code is printed on the shoulder of the bottle above the label.

This action is being taken in cooperation with the FDA. Product has been distributed to select Aldi stores between Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 in Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois and 23 other states.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert