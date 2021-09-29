One lot of Simply Nature salad dressing recalled

A salad dressing sold at Aldi stores is being recalled.

Drew’s Organics LLC of Chester, Vermont is voluntarily recalling one lot code of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing due to a processing issue that could allow for microbial growth, a press release from the FDA stated.

The product comes in a 12-ounce glass bottle with the Best if Used By date of Feb. 15, 2023 and UPC #4099100023169. The lot code is printed on the shoulder of the bottle above the label.

This action is being taken in cooperation with the FDA. Product has been distributed to select Aldi stores between Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 in Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois and 23 other states.

