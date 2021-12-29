Padagis US recalls three lots of nitroglycerin in 12g bottles

Padagis US LLC has issued a voluntary nationwide recall to the consumer/user level of three lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray.

Out of an abundance of caution, this product is being recalled from the market due to a complaint received that a unit may not dispense, the company said. There is a remote risk that the product may not properly dispense medication to patients in the event of a malfunction of their dispensing unit, according to a press release from the FDA.

This recall applies only to the 12g spray bottle and not the 4.9g spray bottle of this medication.

Included in the recall are 45802-210-02, 400mcg per spray, Lot No. 150892 with expiration date October 2022, Lot No. 153199 with expiration date February 2023 and Lot No. 156041 with expiration date April 2023.

If the product does not deliver the appropriate amount of nitroglycerin, the patient will likely continue to experience chest pain, the press release stated. The label advises that if relief is not obtained after three doses over 15 minutes, the patient should promptly seek medical attention. To date, Padagis has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Patients with questions regarding this recall can contact 888-266-7912 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Patients should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this product or any medical concerns.

