Palfinger donates $36k for Iowa Western welding lab, athletics

With its second gift in two years, Omaha Standard Palfinger has purchased the naming rights to Iowa Western Community College’s welding lab.

The company provided a $36,000 gift to support the naming rights to the state-of-the-art welding lab located in Kinney Hall on the Council Bluffs Campus, according to a press release from the college. The funds will also support the college’s athletic department and over 700 student athletes who take part in activities at Iowa Western.

Jason Holt, local operating officer and president of Council Bluffs operations for the company, presented the gift to Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney.

“We are honored that Omaha Standard Palfinger has made a commitment to our students through these generous donations to the campus community,” Kinney said in the press release. “This type of support is crucial to helping us maintain quality educational tools for our growing academic programs and campus environment.”

Last year, Omaha Standard Palfinger, which calls itself the world’s leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions, committed $68,000 to fund the purchase of six high profile welders for use in the welding space. The company also donated 80 student lab kits including helmets, gloves and coats.

