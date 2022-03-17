 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Deep Freeze contest winner

Hy-Vee Winner 2022 Freeze.jpg

Madison Avenue Hy-Vee Store Manager Joel Jacobson, left, and Maria Lopez of Council Bluffs, pose with a freezer Lopez won as part of the Hy-Vee and Nonpareil’s Deep Freeze contest. In the contest, Lopez picked closest on the coldest temperature, coldest day and inches of snowfall to win the freezer, along with a $300 Hy-Vee gift card.
