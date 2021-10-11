 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: BIKEtober in the Bluffs
PHOTOS: BIKEtober in the Bluffs

Cycling enthusiasts take off from the lot behind the 100 Block businesses as they embark on the annual BIKEtober in the Bluffs bicycle ride across the city on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The event was sponsored by The 712 Initiative, and some of the proceeds will go directly to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, which concluded behind Barley’s, where the BLOCKtober Fest celebration took place that evening, according to Krystal Johnson, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative.
Cyclists ride past Broadway United Methodist Church as they embark on the annual BIKEtober in the Bluffs bicycle ride across the city on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The event was sponsored by The 712 Initiative, and some of the proceeds will go directly to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, which concluded behind Barley’s, where the BLOCKtober Fest celebration took place that evening, according to Krystal Johnson, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative.
Cycling enthusiasts pass the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober in the Bluffs bicycle ride across the city on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The event was sponsored by The 712 Initiative, and some of the proceeds will go directly to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, which concluded behind Barley’s, where the BLOCKtober Fest celebration took place that evening, according to Krystal Johnson, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative. See more photos on Page A4.

From left, Celia Juel, Stacy Wilber, Bobbi Calderon, Judy Heithoff, Patricia Earlywine and Deanna Shipley are dressed as Skittles-wielding superheroes as they pose for a photo before embarking on the annual BIKEtober in the Bluffs bicycle ride across the city on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The event was sponsored by The 712 Initiative, and some of the proceeds will go directly to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, which concluded behind Barley’s, where the BLOCKtober Fest celebration took place that evening, according to Krystal Johnson, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative.
Tony Salvo, owner of Xtreme Wheels Bike & Sport, tunes up some bicycles in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses before the start of the annual BIKEtober in the Bluffs bicycle ride across the city on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The event was sponsored by The 712 Initiative, and some of the proceeds will go directly to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, which concluded behind Barley’s, where the BLOCKtober Fest celebration took place that evening, according to Krystal Johnson, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative.
Erin Johnson of Papillion, Neb., center, and her husband, Paul, at left, pass the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober in the Bluffs bicycle ride across the city on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The event was sponsored by The 712 Initiative, and some of the proceeds will go directly to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, which concluded behind Barley’s, where the BLOCKtober Fest celebration took place that evening, according to Krystal Johnson, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative.
Cycling enthusiasts prepare to take off from the lot behind the 100 Block businesses before the start of the annual BIKEtober in the Bluffs bicycle ride across the city on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The event was sponsored by The 712 Initiative, and some of the proceeds will go directly to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, which concluded behind Barley’s, where the BLOCKtober Fest celebration took place that evening, according to Krystal Johnson, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative.
Cycling enthusiasts pass the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober in the Bluffs bicycle ride across the city on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The event was sponsored by The 712 Initiative, and some of the proceeds will go directly to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association. More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, which concluded behind Barley’s, where the BLOCKtober Fest celebration took place that evening, according to Krystal Johnson, marketing and public relations coordinator for The 712 Initiative.
