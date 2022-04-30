 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Cheers to Council Bluffs schools

050122-cbn-news-cheers-p1

Career EdVantage Executive Director Cara Cool-Trede, left, and Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Director of Development Bridgette Watson, at right, laugh as they "get silly" trying to knock cups over for a game at Jefferson' Lounge during the foundation's Cheers for Council Bluffs Schools bar crawl fundraiser on the 100 Block on Friday, April 29, 2022. Teachers and staff with the Council Bluffs Community School District, foundation employees, alumni and guests enjoyed a night of activities and merriment as they tipped one back while supporting local education and resources. Watson said more than 300 people came out for the event.
050122-cbn-news-cheers-p2

Edison Elementary School kindergarten teacher Kayla Scheidle, left, raises a glass with her husband Matt Scheidle, a behavior consultant at Franklin and Lewis and Clark elementary schools, while sipping a beer at Barley's during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation's "Cheers for Council Bluffs Schools" bar crawl fundraiser on the 100 Block on Friday, April 29, 2022. Teachers and staff with the Council Bluffs Community School District, foundation employees, alumni and guests enjoyed a night of activities and merriment as they tipped one back while supporting local education and resources.
050122-cbn-news-cheers-p3

From right, Abraham Lincoln High School special education teachers Donna Vanhessche and Angie Koening and paraeducator Kelly Gillespie snap a selfie in front of an AL backdrop at The BLK Squirrel during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation's "Cheers for Council Bluffs Schools" bar crawl fundraiser on the 100 Block on Friday, April 29, 2022. Teachers and staff with the Council Bluffs Community School District, foundation employees, alumni and guests enjoyed a night of activities and merriment as they tipped one back while supporting local education and resources.
050122-cbn-news-cheers-p4

From left, Thomas Jefferson High School alumni Riley Lemke, Kaeleen Garcia, Brian Heistand, Wayne Wakehouse and Jeannie Aldredge pose for a selfie in front of a TJ backdrop at 1892 during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation's "Cheers for Council Bluffs Schools" bar crawl fundraiser on the 100 Block on Friday, April 29, 2022. Lemke, Garcia and Wakehouse are members of the Class of 2015 and Heistand and Aldredge are part of the Class of 1981. Teachers and staff with the Council Bluffs Community School District, foundation employees, alumni and guests enjoyed a night of activities and merriment as they tipped one back while supporting local education and resources.
050122-cbn-news-cheers-p5

Bill Sisser, head custodian at Kirn Middle School, and his girlfriend Tammy Lohrman pose for a photo at Barley's during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation's "Cheers for Council Bluffs Schools" bar crawl fundraiser on the 100 Block on Friday, April 29, 2022. Teachers and staff with the Council Bluffs Community School District, foundation employees, alumni and guests enjoyed a night of activities and merriment as they tipped one back while supporting local education and resources.
