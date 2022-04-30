PHOTOS: Cheers to Council Bluffs schools

The business news you need
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.
Here are a few tips to protect your money when using Zelle or any other P2P payment app, plus steps to take if you experience a scam.
Days after Twitter agreed to be sold to Elon Musk, the company posted quarterly earnings of $513 million and 16 percent growth in active users.
The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic struck two years ago, raising fears about a possible recession.
DES MOINES — More than nine out of 10 U.S. small business owners say inflation, supply chain issues and worker shortages are having a negative…
A closer look at what Twitter users might see under Elon Musk's ownership — new features, an open algorithm, more "free speech" and, possibly, Trump.
Contract negotiations between Arconic and representatives from the United Steelworkers union are slated to start today.
In 2021, a record number of Iowans transformed lives through organ and tissue donation. Yet, the number of people who need transplants continu…
The auction has been on hiatus for the past two years because of the COVID pandemic, but the charity, Glide, said the event will be revived this year.
Omaha’s airport is slated to be a hub of construction activity for possibly the next five years or more.
