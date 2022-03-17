PHOTOS: Council Bluffs celebrates St. Patrick's Day

The business news you need
Iowa Western Community College will offer a free intermediate welding course for adults this summer to meet employer and student demand.
The case is the first in domesticated birds in the state. The flock will be euthanized and the property is being quarantined.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its ben…
With inflation chipping away at your spending power, how can you protect yourself?
UNL junior Brianna Gable is enrolled in a course that challenges her to start her own business for a semester. The college provides $50 in seed money, and students are turned loose to build a brand in the span of a few months.
Lee Enterprises held its annual shareholder’s meeting Thursday morning, reelecting three directors despite attempts by Alden Global Capital, a…
Unison, which lets homeowners pull equity out of their homes without incurring debt or making any payments, eventually will have 100-plus employees, President Ryan Downs said.
Each of the eight Schulz Poultry barns holds 45,000 birds, which arrive at just a couple hours old and spend the next 42-44 days in the barns before going to Fremont for processing.
NPPD is taking over full operation of Nebraska's sole nuclear plant, ending a nearly 20-year relationship with an outside company that had helped set the once-struggling reactor on a sound course.
