PHOTOS: Council Bluffs celebrates St. Patrick's Day

From left, Sarah D'Amico, Roy Mocha, Sandy McManigal and Connie Mocha revel in the spirit of the day as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a bar crawl along the 100 Block on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The overcast day was brightened up with several folks dressed in green and other festive attire.
Debra Tallman, standing right of center, and her posse raise their drinks for a toast at Glry Days as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a bar crawl along the 100 Block on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The overcast day was brightened up with several folks dressed in green and other festive attire.
From left, Josh Jensen, Nate Fisher, Jay Kathol, Ashley Wells and Trent Mulvania raise their drinks for a toast as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day at T'z Sports Pub on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The overcast St. Patrick's Day was brightened up with several folks dressed in green and other festive attire.
A green-clad Brian Jacobs sips a beer while watching the NCAA men's basketball tournament at T'z Sports Pub on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The overcast St. Patrick's Day was brightened up with several folks dressed in green and other festive attire.
Green beer flows at Barley's as Council Bluffs celebrates St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
From right, Jeff Bowen and Jeff Jensen watch as Kim Bowen poses for a selfie inside Glory Days as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a bar crawl along the 100 Block on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The overcast day was brightened up with several folks dressed in green and other festive attire.
