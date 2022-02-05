PHOTOS: Fun at the dentist for Give Kids a Smile

Hoover Elementary School fifth-grader Elijah Ortiz, right, checks out his freshly-cleaned teeth as Expanded Functions Dental Assistant Savannah Macklin holds up a mirror for him at Bluejay Family Dental in Council Bluffs during the annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The 15th annual event served about 95 area kids. They all get a "complete checkup," which includes cleaning, X-ray, exam and fluoride treatment, according to the organization. As always, the dentists provided some fillings and identified some students for follow-up care as well.