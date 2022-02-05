 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Fun at the dentist for Give Kids a Smile

020522-cbn-news-smile-p1

Hoover Elementary School fifth-grader Elijah Ortiz, right, checks out his freshly-cleaned teeth as Expanded Functions Dental Assistant Savannah Macklin holds up a mirror for him at Bluejay Family Dental in Council Bluffs during the annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The 15th annual event served about 95 area kids. They all get a "complete checkup," which includes cleaning, X-ray, exam and fluoride treatment, according to the organization. As always, the dentists provided some fillings and identified some students for follow-up care as well.
020522-cbn-news-smile-p2

Roosevelt Elementary School fifth-grader Fernando Castillo, center, high fives Dr. Steven Fidone, left, and Expanded Functions Dental Assistant Brita Riley, right, after getting his teeth cleaned at Bluejay Family Dental in Council Bluffs during the annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020522-cbn-news-smile-p3

Dr. Christopher Cooper, right, watches as Dental Assistant Cassie Freeman, left, rinses out Edison Elementary School third-grader Kamryn Paniska's mouth as she gets some dental work done at Omni Dentral Centre in Council Bluffs during the annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020522-cbn-news-smile-p4

Dr. Christopher Cooper, left, and Dental Assistant Alex Petersen, right, work on Edison Elementary School fourth-grader Jayden Wilson's teeth at Omni Dentral Centre in Council Bluffs during the annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020522-cbn-news-smile-p5

Hoover Elementary School fifth-grader Elijah Ortiz, right, high fives Expanded Functions Dental Assistant Savannah Macklin after getting his teeth cleaned at Bluejay Family Dental in Council Bluffs during the annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020522-cbn-news-smile-p6

Expanded Functions Dental Assistant Brita Riley, left, cleans the teeth of Roosevelt Elementary School fifth-grader Fernando Castillo at Bluejay Family Dental in Council Bluffs during the annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020522-cbn-news-smile-p7

Expanded Functions Dental Assistant Savannah Macklin, top, inspects Hoover Elementary School fifth-grader Elijah Ortiz's teeth at Bluejay Family Dental in Council Bluffs during the annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
