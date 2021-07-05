 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Getting inked at the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention
20210706_new_tattoo_1

Julio Pacho, right, with Black Sheep Brooklyn in Brooklyn, N.Y., works on Hunter Garriets of Council Bluffs during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_2

Liv McElroy, right, with Eternal Tattoo in Fremont, Neb., works on her mom, Thleen Blood of Bellevue, Neb., during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_9

Lyndon Lapp, left, with Eternal Tattoo in Omaha works on Miclain Knott of Omaha during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_4

Joseph Delaparra, right, with Award Winning Tattoo Society in Mundelein, Ill., works on Kelly Bergman of Omaha during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_3

Mike "Big Mike" Hill, right, with Flesh to Fantasy in Bellefontaine, Ohio, works on Sherri Badura of Loup City, Neb., during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_5

Danny Vasquez with Timeless Tattoo in Los Angeles works on Gabi Thompson of Omaha during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The three-day show featured more than 50 tattoo and piercing artists, clothing, artwork and jewelry vendors from across the country, as well as music and other entertainment. The convention was a good opportunity for area tattoo lovers to get fresh ink, have work done on existing tattoos or simply draw inspiration from the variety of artists in attendance.
20210706_new_tattoo_6

Eugenio Garza, right, with Eternal Tattoo in Fremont, Neb., works on Sophea Johnson of Des Moines during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_7

20210706_new_tattoo_8

20210706_new_tattoo_10

20210706_new_tattoo_11

Cassidy Teal, left, with My Style Tattoo in Ogden, Utah, works on Dejah Meyer during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_12

Liv McElroy, center, with Eternal Tattoo in Fremont, Neb., smiles as she works on her mom, Thleen Blood of Bellevue, Neb., during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_13

20210706_new_tattoo_14

20210706_new_tattoo_15

20210706_new_tattoo_16

Erik Clark of St. Louis, part of the Body Mods by Shawn team, peruses the products of a jewelry vendor during the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
20210706_new_tattoo_17

20210706_new_tattoo_18

