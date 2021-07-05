PHOTOS: Getting inked at the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention

Support Local Journalism
Dirt is flying on the northwest corner of South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs as an army of excavators works to …
Today, Steve Baumert will walk into Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital one last time as president and CEO.
Union Pacific was busy working on the railroad at South 16th Street and Seventh Avenue Tuesday.
The event at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs will feature more than 50 tattoo and piercing artists, clothing, artwork and jewelry vendors.
Dave Paladino, an Omaha property and storage business owner who also owned storage facilities in Lincoln, died in a small plane crash in Iowa, his brother said. "We're all in shock," he said. "It's quite a loss."
Families and neighborhoods planning improvement projects may be able to get some help through a new program called AMP for Neighborhoods.
Kelly Wentz's first 13 years as a police officer were in Lincoln; her last 10 were in Kearney. “I was tired. I was mentally done. My trauma box was full. I was looking to do something different, and here I am,” she said.
The summer is going well at Katelman City Pool, but those who are itching to dive in at Pirate’s Cove will have to wait a few more weeks, a ci…
TS Bank is yet again giving the chance for small business owners and entrepreneurs to win up to $10,000 to expand their business.
