PHOTOS: Opening day at Christy Creme

From right, Amy Tinley of Bennington, Neb.; and her daughters, Sophia, 14; and Ella, 17; carry their lunch orders back to their car at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, during the Council Bluffs burger and ice cream joint's first open day of the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. In between taking orders, filling ice creams cones and more, owner Matthew Preston said Christy Creme has been open since 1954 and has been owned by three generations of family. He said it was great to see new and familiar faces once more after being closed the last few months. The restaurant was busy Friday afternoon with folks craving a meal and tasty frozen treats.
Drew Parker of Omaha, 11, left, and his brother, Bryce, 7, enjoy some ice cream after having lunch at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, during the Council Bluffs burger and ice cream joint's first open day of the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. In between taking orders, filling ice creams cones and more, owner Matthew Preston said Christy Creme has been open since 1954 and has been owned by three generations of family. He said it was great to see new and familiar faces once more after being closed the last few months. The restaurant was busy Friday afternoon with folks craving a meal and tasty frozen treats.
Joni Hipsher, a self-proclaimed regular at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, walks back to her car with two dishes of soft serve during the Council Bluffs burger and ice cream joint's first open day of the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. In between taking orders, filling ice creams cones and more, owner Matthew Preston said Christy Creme has been open since 1954 and has been owned by three generations of family. He said it was great to see new and familiar faces once more after being closed the last few months. The restaurant was busy Friday afternoon with folks craving a meal and tasty frozen treats.
Christy Creme owner Matthew Preston fills a cone with soft serve during the Council Bluffs burger and ice cream joint's first open day of the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Christy Creme owner Matthew Preston works behind the counter during the Council Bluffs burger and ice cream joint's first open day of the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Ray Dewaele, left, looks on as his wife, Amy Yochem, enjoys an ice cream cone at Christy Creme during the Council Bluffs burger and ice cream joint's first open day of the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Clockwise from bottom right, Amy Yochem, Aaron Gum, Mary Gum and Ray Dewaele enjoy lunch at Christy Creme during the Council Bluffs burger and ice cream joint's first open day of the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
