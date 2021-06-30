PHOTOS & STORY: Katelman Pool busy; Pirate Cove to reopen in a few weeks

The summer is going well at Katelman City Pool, but those who are itching to dive in at Pirate’s Cove will have to wait a few more weeks, a city official said Wednesday.

“Katelman has been well-attended,” said Mike Bond, aquatics director. “When we went from cool to hot hot, we were at capacity for a time. Kids would stand outside the fence and wait for someone to leave so they could go in. But we haven’t reached capacity for a while.

“Pirate Cove had a break in the water return line,” which carries water back to the pool after it goes through the filtration process, Bond said. “Once that repair is finished, it’ll be open — but it’s not a quick fix.”

Workers had to break open the pool floor to get to the pipe and replace a 12-foot section, Bond said. Now, new cement has to be poured in, allowed to cure, caulked and allowed to cure again. Then the cement will have to be painted.

“We’re probably 2 ½ to three weeks away,” he said.

The lifeguard situation has improved, for the time being, Bond said.

“For right now, I have enough; but once Pirate Cove opens, I’ll be short again,” he said.