PHOTOS & STORY: Katelman Pool busy; Pirate Cove to reopen in a few weeks
20210701_new_pools_5

A girl hops into the pool while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday. Council Bluffs Aquatic Director Mike Bond said Pirate COver Water Park, which has yet to open for the 2021 season because of maintenance issues, will be open in around three weeks.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The summer is going well at Katelman City Pool, but those who are itching to dive in at Pirate’s Cove will have to wait a few more weeks, a city official said Wednesday.

20210701_new_pools_8

Kai Bergeson, 13, dives into the pool while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

“Katelman has been well-attended,” said Mike Bond, aquatics director. “When we went from cool to hot hot, we were at capacity for a time. Kids would stand outside the fence and wait for someone to leave so they could go in. But we haven’t reached capacity for a while.

“Pirate Cove had a break in the water return line,” which carries water back to the pool after it goes through the filtration process, Bond said. “Once that repair is finished, it’ll be open — but it’s not a quick fix.”

Workers had to break open the pool floor to get to the pipe and replace a 12-foot section, Bond said. Now, new cement has to be poured in, allowed to cure, caulked and allowed to cure again. Then the cement will have to be painted.

“We’re probably 2 ½ to three weeks away,” he said.

The lifeguard situation has improved, for the time being, Bond said.

“For right now, I have enough; but once Pirate Cove opens, I’ll be short again,” he said.

Bond said he’ll be about five lifeguards short, unless he’s able to add some over the next few weeks. Candidates have to be certified in lifesaving to qualify. But the shortage has been seen throughout the area.

“We’ve had two to three classes that we’ve held to certify people,” he said. “We’ve certified most of our lifeguards internally this year.”

20210701_new_pools_12

Kids line up to slide while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Katelman has a zero-depth area, play features, a drop slide, diving board, sand area with play features, sand volleyball court, green space, shaded seating and concessions.

The pool is open from 12-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 12-6 p.m. Friday through Monday. Admission is $4 per day or $30 for a 10-swim punch card.

20210701_new_pools_1

Dante Intrieri, 10, flips off of the diving board while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_2

Swimmer flock to the pool at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_3

Kids, families and more enjoy an afternoon of swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_4

A boy hops into the pool while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_6

A boy flips off of the diving board while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_7

Jordyn Davenport, 10, flips off of the diving board while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_9

Kids, families and more enjoy an afternoon of swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_10

Steve Scigo, right, holds his granddaughter, Vivian Larson, 1, while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_11

Steve Scigo holds his granddaughter, Vivian Larson, 1, while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
