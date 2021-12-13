 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: The 712 Initiative hosts terrarium fun at Sherbondy's

121221-cbn-news-712initiative-p1

Kristin Nelson, right, and her daughter, Lexie, 13, construct Christmas ornaments out of milkweed pods during a holiday DIY event put on by The 712 Initiative at Sherbondy's Garden Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Families gathered to build terrariums and planters to give out as Christmas presents, and Sherbondy's supplied the soil and plants. Members of Milkweed Matters, a local nonprofit focused on the conservation of pollinators and their habitats, were also on hand to speak about their cause and help folks design milkweed pod tree ornaments.
121221-cbn-news-712initiative-p2

Kelsie Opal, right, and her mom, Chantel, curate a planter during a holiday DIY event put on by The 712 Initiative at Sherbondy's Garden Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Families gathered to build terrariums and planters to give out as Christmas presents, and Sherbondy's supplied the soil and plants. Members of Milkweed Matters, a local nonprofit focused on the conservation of pollinators and their habitats, were also on hand to speak about their cause and help folks design milkweed pod tree ornaments.
121221-cbn-news-712initiative-p3

Levi Nelson, 10, constructs a Christmas ornament out of a milkweed pod during a holiday DIY event put on by The 712 Initiative at Sherbondy's Garden Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Families gathered to build terrariums and planters to give out as Christmas presents, and Sherbondy's supplied the soil and plants. Members of Milkweed Matters, a local nonprofit focused on the conservation of pollinators and their habitats, were also on hand to speak about their cause and help folks design milkweed pod tree ornaments.
121221-cbn-news-712initiative-p4

From right, Stephanie Madison of Omaha and her daughters Aubrey, 12, and Avery, 9, construct Christmas ornaments out of milkweed pods during a holiday DIY event put on by The 712 Initiative at Sherbondy's Garden Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Families gathered to build terrariums and planters to give out as Christmas presents, and Sherbondy's supplied the soil and plants. Members of Milkweed Matters, a local nonprofit focused on the conservation of pollinators and their habitats, were also on hand to speak about their cause and help folks design milkweed pod tree ornaments.
121221-cbn-news-712initiative-p5

A custom-crafted terrarium is out on display during a holiday DIY event put on by The 712 Initiative at Sherbondy's Garden Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Families gathered to build terrariums and planters to give out as Christmas presents, and Sherbondy's supplied the soil and plants. Members of Milkweed Matters, a local nonprofit focused on the conservation of pollinators and their habitats, were also on hand to speak about their cause and help folks design milkweed pod tree ornaments.
121221-cbn-news-712initiative-p6

From right, Jeanna Sherbondy tries to give Avery Madison, 9, and her sister, Aubrey, 12, some inspiration as they design custom planters during a holiday DIY event put on by The 712 Initiative at Sherbondy's Garden Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Families gathered to build terrariums and planters to give out as Christmas presents, and Sherbondy's supplied the soil and plants. Members of Milkweed Matters, a local nonprofit focused on the conservation of pollinators and their habitats, were also on hand to speak about their cause and help folks design milkweed pod tree ornaments.
121221-cbn-news-712initiative-p7

A custom-crafted terrarium and milkweed pod Christmas ornament are out on display during a holiday DIY event put on by The 712 Initiative at Sherbondy's Garden Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Families gathered to build terrariums and planters to give out as Christmas presents, and Sherbondy's supplied the soil and plants. Members of Milkweed Matters, a local nonprofit focused on the conservation of pollinators and their habitats, were also on hand to speak about their cause and help folks design milkweed pod tree ornaments.
