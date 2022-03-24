Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund Announces 2022 Grants

Improvements to apartments that allow seniors to age in place, rental assistance for struggling low-income residents and home renovations that remove accessibility barriers for people with disabilities and the elderly. These are some of the 12 projects to receive funding from the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund’s 2022 application cycle. The trust fund awarded a total of $279,690 in grants.

The following organizations will receive funding:

• Neola Betterment Corporation -- $25,000 for renovation of six senior apartments

• Peace Haven Retirement Home -- $43,053 for upgrades to five bathrooms to make them ADA-accessible

• Interfaith-Response - Rental Assistance -- $30,000 for deposits and first month’s rental assistance for 66 households

• New Visions Homeless Services - Rehabilitation -- $28,084 for phase two of an electronic entry system at Timothy House

• Connections Area Agency on Aging -- $30,000 for housing renovations on eight to 10 units to remove accessibility barriers for seniors and adults with disabilities

• Pottawattamie County General Assistance -- $20,000 for continued funding to provide deposit and first month's rental assistance

• Carson Lofts -- $20,000 for rehabilitation of two rental units in downtown Carson

• Iowa Legal Aid -- $23,053 for funding for an eviction diversion program

• Micah House -- $20,000 for renovations and upgrades to MICAH House shelter

• Habitat for Humanity -- $10,000 for down payment assistance for one Habitat homebuyer

• Habitat for Humanity -- $20,000 for home repairs to three to four units in the homeowner repair program

• Family Housing Advisory Services -- $10,500 for homebuyer and tenant education and financial assistance for 35 households

Organizations must expend all funding on projects which benefit people below 80% of the federal family median income limit.

“Since 2011, the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund has been able to grant more than $1.8 million to help make an impact on affordable housing through the local nonprofits who apply to receive our grant funds,” said Lacey Sampson, Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund board president. “We are thankful for our partnerships with local businesses and private citizens who believe in our organization and donate to help us meet our mission.”

Pottawattamie County, Dodge Cares, Iowa West Foundation, American National Bank, Availa Bank, Veridian Credit Union, Telpner Peterson Law Firm, The Sampson Family and NP Dodge contributed matching funds.

Each year the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund allocates funding to organizations or individuals that serve the housing needs of low to moderate-income residents in Pottawattamie County.

As the grant administrator for the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund, MAPA provides staff services including preparation of annual housing assistance plans and grant applications, project and fiscal management and compliance with Iowa Finance Authority requirements.