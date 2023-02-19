“We are excited to announce that we are moving our practice to Tabor Chiropractic, P.C. We will truly miss working in this community and understand, with a hard heart, that many may and may not follow us to the new location,” said Dr. T.W. Langille, D.C.

The new location for Tabor Chiropractic, P.C. will be 706 Main St., Suite A, Tabor IA 51653. New contact phone is 712-520-1545. The Council Bluffs clinic will remain open until March 15th and the new clinic location with be open the first week of April.

“Thanks to this community and our patients for supporting us in 15 excellent years of service,” Dr. T.W. Langille, D.C.