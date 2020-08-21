Promotions and New Hire

Greenwood and Rew Promoted; Markham Joins Midstates Bank
Mike Kenealy, President of Midstates Bank, has announced promotions of Wyatt Greenwood and Douglas Rew, and new hire of Andrew Markham.
Wyatt Greenwood
Wyatt Greenwood has been promoted to Chief Credit Officer joining the bank’s Executive Management team. In his new role, Greenwood will assume responsibility for credit administration functions including managing and directing the bank’s loan portfolio and supervising all credit-related aspects of the bank.
“We are excited to welcome Wyatt as a key member of our executive team,” said Kenealy. “His knowledge on credit training, pricing models, collateral evaluation and risk rating will help us as we continue to grow as a company.”
Greenwood brings more than 15 years of credit and risk experience to his position. Greenwood started with Midstates Bank in 2014 as a Commercial Loan Officer and was promoted to Vice President/Branch Manager of Council Bluffs in 2016. Prior to joining Midstates Bank, he served key roles at Core Bank Omaha, as a Credit Analyst, and at Peoples/American National Bank, as Vice President of Commercial Lending. Greenwood also previously owned and operated G7 Innovations, Inc. where he provided financial consulting to small businesses.
Greenwood is originally from Missouri Valley, Iowa, and graduated from Creighton University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Greenwood and his wife, Mary, have six children: Kylie, Jordan, Payton, Lucas, Kaleb and Marcus. Greenwood’s hobbies include golf and watching his kids’ sporting events. Greenwood is a Board Member of the Lewis Central Booster Club and Chairman of the 712 Initiative Investment Committee.
Douglas Rew
Kenealy is also pleased to announce the promotion of Douglas Rew to Vice President/Branch Manager of the Council Bluffs locations. Rew has worked at Midstates for four years as a Commercial Loan Officer and has over 20 years of banking experience.
Rew is a life-long resident of Council Bluffs. He is a graduate of St. Albert High School, Iowa Western Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education. Doug and his wife, Lisa, have three children: Jennifer, Brian and Collin. He is active in the community as Chairman of the Council Bluffs Stormwater Advisory Committee, member of the Council Bluffs Planning Commission, Board Member of the All Care Health Center Foundation and volunteer coach for youth sports.
Andrew Markham
Andrew Markham has joined Midstates Bank’s Council Bluffs team as a Commercial Loan Officer. Markham started his banking career as a Credit Analyst at First National Bank.
Markham is originally from Columbus, Neb., and received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a minor in political science. He and his wife, Liz, have a daughter, Gemma. Markham enjoys barbecuing, spending time with friends and family, and completing woodworking projects. He is a rugby player with the Omaha G.O.A.T.S., and even helps coach youth rugby. “I am extremely excited to get to know the community, become a trusted advisor to local businesses, and serve Council Bluffs in any way that I can,” said Markham.
About Midstates Bank
Midstates Bank, a community bank headquartered in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has been voted one of Des Moines Register’s “Top Workplaces in Iowa” for 2019. With assets in excess of $605 million, bank offices are in 11 Iowa locations including two in Council Bluffs and one in Avoca, Harlan, Kingsley, Le Mars, Minden, Missouri Valley, Mondamin, Neola and Sergeant Bluff.
More information about Midstates Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.midstatesbank.com.
