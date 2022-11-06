 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recognized: Stuart Recognized by National Association of Realtors® for Commitment to Homeownership

The Realtors® Political Action Committee, or RPAC, - a national bipartisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization - has added another name to its “Hall of Fame.”

Tammy Stuart, a Realtor® from Southwest Iowa Association of Realtors® and the Omaha Board of Realtors®, was inducted into the RPAC Hall of Fame recently in recognition of her contribution and support.

“RPAC is there to help shape the future of our industry,” said Tammy, Associate Broker of Stuart & Associates Real Estate Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate. “I’m proud to be a part of the Hall of Fame, and even more proud to have been a supporter all these years.”

The Hall of Fame recognizes dedicated members whose RPAC investments total an aggregate of at least $25,000. Members were inducted at member meetings in May, in Washington, D.C., and were recognized with a lapel pin, an inscription of their name on a plaque on the National Association of Realtors®’ Washington, D.C. building rooftop overlooking Capitol Hill, and a plaque commemorating their support.

Tammy Stuart has supported RPAC for nearly 23 years. Tammy studied business and marketing at Iowa Western. She holds the CRS and GRI certifications. Tammy is Team Leader of Stuart & Associates Real Estate Group serving the Greater Omaha - Council Bluffs metro since 2000. She resides in Council Bluffs.

RPAC is a voluntary political action committee whose membership consists of REALTORS® and affiliates interested in actively and effectively protecting the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership by participating in government affairs at the local, state and federal levels. Although RPAC does not back political parties and does not get involved in presidential politics, it does back congressional candidates who have strong records of supporting homeownership and private property rights.



