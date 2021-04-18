Retirement: Karen Conaway

Conaway Retires From The Daily Nonpareil After 31 Years
After nearly 31 years, Karen Conaway retired from The Daily Nonpareil on Thursday, April 15th.
Karen started her career with The Daily Nonpareil on April 23, 1984. After a brief absence, Karen rejoined the Nonpareil team in April of 2013. Over the years she has held various positions throughout the office: newsroom clerk, classified account representative, administrative assistant, and most recently legal clerk and receptionist. She has been a valuable member of the team and will be greatly missed.
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.