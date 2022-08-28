Retirement: Mathiasen Retires From University of Nebraska

Council Bluffs native, Bob Mathiasen, retired this summer from the University of Nebraska system after 40 years of service.

Formerly a student affairs specialist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a psychiatry research assistant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dr. Mathiasen began his career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in 1987 and has held various positions there in academic advising, program administration, online education, and, most recently, as the distance education program specialist for the university’s Office of Graduate Studies.

Mathiasen, a 1970 St. Albert High School graduate, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Creighton University, a Master of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a Ph.D. in educational studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is the son of the late Dr. Emmett Mathiasen and the late Arlene Mathiasen, of Council Bluffs.